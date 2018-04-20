Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 4.20.18

Football

Spring review: Running backs - GoldandBlack.com

As NCAA treads water on transfers, other changes pass - Yahoosports.com

Recruiting

Updated Rivals.com rankings loaded with Purdue targets - Rivals.com

Karlaftis lands the offer that was bound to come - GoldandBlack.com

BO: The spring evaluation period and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Previewing IU recruiting as window opens - Indystar.com

Ohio State reportedly hit with recruiting violations - NBC Sports


Basketball

Painter supportive of players testing NBA stock - GoldandBlack.com

Indiana and Purdue will play twice in men's hoops this year - Indystar.com

Women's Big Ten hoops opponents announced - Journal & Courier

Edwards/Eastern expect improvement from NBA process - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Moore, Pelicans off to surprising 3-0 lead over Blazers - Yahoosports.com

Olympic/Other

Coming April 25: Purdue's Day of Giving - Purduesports.com

Baseball continues play on east coast - Purduesports.com

Softball gears up for Wisconsin - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: April 20

Mark Josten (1958) Defensive End, Football

Eric Beatty (1971) Linebacker, Football

Bobby Owens (1974) Cornerback, Football

Jamaal Davis (1979) Forward, Men's Basketball

Lauren Mioton (1987) Guard, Women's Basketball

Keshia Mosley (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball

Boilermaker birthdays, Sunday April 21

Ned Maloney (dec.) (1923) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football

Jim Young (1935) Head Coach, Football

Mike Lawrence (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football

Boilermaker birthdays, Sunday April 22

Jason Crawford (1970) Center, Football

Tony Simmons (1973) Fullback, Football

Darnell Howard (1975) Defensive End, Football

Lamar Conard (1977) Defensive Back, Football

Vinny Sutherland (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

Laura Meadows (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball

Luke Burroughs (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Reid (1982) Long Snapper, Football

Pat Oxley (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football

Matt Kiefer (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball

Matt Haarms (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball

