.@RobbieHummel, who claimed 🥉 with the 2009 USA World University Games Team, is the lone USA Basketball medalist competing in this weekend's Men's 3x3 National Championships. pic.twitter.com/OE9zGwgvUn— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) April 19, 2018
Football
Spring review: Running backs - GoldandBlack.com
As NCAA treads water on transfers, other changes pass - Yahoosports.com
Recruiting
Updated Rivals.com rankings loaded with Purdue targets - Rivals.com
Karlaftis lands the offer that was bound to come - GoldandBlack.com
BO: The spring evaluation period and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Previewing IU recruiting as window opens - Indystar.com
Ohio State reportedly hit with recruiting violations - NBC Sports
Basketball
Painter supportive of players testing NBA stock - GoldandBlack.com
Indiana and Purdue will play twice in men's hoops this year - Indystar.com
Women's Big Ten hoops opponents announced - Journal & Courier
Edwards/Eastern expect improvement from NBA process - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Moore, Pelicans off to surprising 3-0 lead over Blazers - Yahoosports.com
Olympic/Other
Coming April 25: Purdue's Day of Giving - Purduesports.com
Baseball continues play on east coast - Purduesports.com
Softball gears up for Wisconsin - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: April 20
Mark Josten (1958) Defensive End, Football
Eric Beatty (1971) Linebacker, Football
Bobby Owens (1974) Cornerback, Football
Jamaal Davis (1979) Forward, Men's Basketball
Lauren Mioton (1987) Guard, Women's Basketball
Keshia Mosley (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball
Boilermaker birthdays, Sunday April 21
Ned Maloney (dec.) (1923) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football
Jim Young (1935) Head Coach, Football
Mike Lawrence (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Boilermaker birthdays, Sunday April 22
Jason Crawford (1970) Center, Football
Tony Simmons (1973) Fullback, Football
Darnell Howard (1975) Defensive End, Football
Lamar Conard (1977) Defensive Back, Football
Vinny Sutherland (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
Laura Meadows (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball
Luke Burroughs (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Reid (1982) Long Snapper, Football
Pat Oxley (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football
Matt Kiefer (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball
Matt Haarms (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball
