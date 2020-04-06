University Book Store Headlines: 4.6.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Matt Haarms transferring from Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Haarms' departure — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Indiana State added to Purdue's schedule — PurdueSports.com
Way Too Early Bracketology — ESPN.com
The 101 Greatest Games in Modern NCAA Tournament history — CBS Sports
Q&A: Sharon Versyp — PurdueSports.com
Purdue transfer Matt Haarms gave ESPN a list of more than 25 schools to reach out. pic.twitter.com/FbCXnJz8eH— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 6, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
With no pro day, Matt McCann adjusts — Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Targeted 20: Purdue 2021 targets — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Daily Quarantine: Purdue football recruiting — GoldandBlack.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Exit Interview: Jason Butikofer — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Kamal Hardy (1993) Cornerback, Football
Dominique Oden (1998) Guard, Women's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.