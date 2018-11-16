University Book Store Headlines: 11.16.18
Breaking News...Jeff Brohm will be announced as The University of Louisville Head Football Coach on Monday November 26th according to my sources...— Dan Dakich (@dandakich) November 15, 2018
What started it all yesterday afternoon
Brohm after Thursday practice
Football
Brohm says rumor "completely false' - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Wisconsin pregame - GoldandBlack.com
Tyler Trent bobblehead revealed - Journal & Courier ($)
Wisconsin hopes to improve bowl position - Journal & Courier
.@AlanKarpick joins the Morning Drive. https://t.co/3wLMViWVtY— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) November 16, 2018
In the first 7 hours on sale, the @BobbleheadHall has sold 700 @theTylerTrent bobbleheads.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 15, 2018
That includes 72 bought by California attorney Jeff Kane, who said he was extremely moved by Tyler's story.
Those 72 will be distributed, per Kane's wishes, to kids in the Purdue area. pic.twitter.com/SZzsDcJNbO
Basketball
Purdue-Davidson Preview - GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1: Purdue-App State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-App State: Game coverage, post-game interviews - GoldandBlack.com
Stat blast: Purdue-App State - GoldandBlack.com
WBB Basketball rolls, What we Learned - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com
Last regular season home weekend!— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 15, 2018
Friday 🆚 Nebraska | 7 PM
⚫ Be the Match
⚫ SOLD OUT
Saturday 🆚 Iowa | 8 PM
🎓 Senior Night
⚫ First 300 people will receive posters featuring Erin, Sherridan, & Brooke!
⚫ Limited tickets remain!
🎟️ https://t.co/8Fyi6a8SLF pic.twitter.com/ugkTEn5P5Y
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays today: Nov. 16
Brian Dawson (1953) Football, Center
Stan Parker (1953) Football, Defensive tackle
Mark Gorgal (1954) Football, Middle guard
Jim Boshe (1960) Football, Punter
Vic Senk (1960) Football, Defensive line
Zach Jones (1986) Football, Offensive tackle
Monroe Brooks (1989) Football, Defensive tackle
Max Charlot (1991) Football, Safety
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays tomorrow: Nov. 17
Lou DeFilippo (1943) Football, Guard
Bob Hoidahl (1951) Football, Center
Brian Walker (1957) Men's Basketball, Guard
Eric Jordan (1961 Football, Running back
James Medlock (1964) Football, Running back
Bob Szafranski (1968) Football, Center
Todd Schoettelkotte (1970) Men's Basketball, Forward
Cullen Bryant Jr. (1977) Running back/Defensive end
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Sunday: Nov. 18
Paul Harber (1943) Men's Basketball, Forward
Bob Hadrick (1944) Football, Receiver
Jim Garcia (1944) Football, Defensive tackle
Rich Ostriker (1951) Football, Guard
Jason King (1993) Football, Offensive lineman
Deangelo Yancey (1994) Football, Receiver
