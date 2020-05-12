News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.12.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Jack Plummer sharpening his game back home in Arizona - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Projecting the Big Ten West - GoldandBlack.com

Zachary Evans, No. 1 RB in country, signs with TCU to end wild recruitment - Yahoo.com

Who deserves the hype? Florida, Penn State among five teams worthy of 2020 offseason buzz - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Zoom call with Zach Edey - GoldandBlack.com

Zoom call with Ethan Morton - GoldandBlack.com

Against unprecedented circumstance, Purdue aims for productive offseason - GoldandBlack.com

Request for admission in Zion Williamson lawsuit should worry Duke - SI.com

What Zion Williamson’s legal issues say about basketball’s future - Yahoo.com

NCAA drops 3 of 5 factors from evaluation tool for tourney selection - ESPN.com

2020 NBA Mock Draft - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Five-star Purdue target Harrison Ingram narrows list to 10 - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Coronavirus: 'Non-stop' haircuts, long lines at a Purdue haunt, as salons, restaurants reopen - JCOnline.com

Purdue University plans to keep people on staff amid COVID-19 pandemic - WLFI.com

Purdue to release on-demand commencement, celebrate graduates amid global pandemic - WLFI.com

Academic All-Big Ten honors announced for winter sports season - PurdueSports.com

Purdue baseball senior videos - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Larry Weatherford (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball

Tony Shelton (1961) Linebacker, Football

Nate Lindsay (1963) Defensive End, Football

