PURDUE FOOTBALL
Jack Plummer sharpening his game back home in Arizona - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Projecting the Big Ten West - GoldandBlack.com
Zachary Evans, No. 1 RB in country, signs with TCU to end wild recruitment - Yahoo.com
Who deserves the hype? Florida, Penn State among five teams worthy of 2020 offseason buzz - CBSSports.com
🏅 Gold Medal U.
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Zoom call with Zach Edey - GoldandBlack.com
Zoom call with Ethan Morton - GoldandBlack.com
Against unprecedented circumstance, Purdue aims for productive offseason - GoldandBlack.com
Request for admission in Zion Williamson lawsuit should worry Duke - SI.com
What Zion Williamson’s legal issues say about basketball’s future - Yahoo.com
NCAA drops 3 of 5 factors from evaluation tool for tourney selection - ESPN.com
2020 NBA Mock Draft - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Five-star Purdue target Harrison Ingram narrows list to 10 - GoldandBlack.com
#Purdue's newest graduates will hear their names called, watch President Mitch Daniels deliver words of encouragement in his annual commencement address, and even listen to gleeful music.
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Coronavirus: 'Non-stop' haircuts, long lines at a Purdue haunt, as salons, restaurants reopen - JCOnline.com
Purdue University plans to keep people on staff amid COVID-19 pandemic - WLFI.com
Purdue to release on-demand commencement, celebrate graduates amid global pandemic - WLFI.com
Academic All-Big Ten honors announced for winter sports season - PurdueSports.com
Purdue baseball senior videos - PurdueSports.com
✅ @PennStatFball's Beaver Stadium
✅ @IndianaMBB's Assembly Hall
✅ @BoilerBall's Mackey Arena
Agree with our hosts' best B1G atmospheres?
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Larry Weatherford (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball
Tony Shelton (1961) Linebacker, Football
Nate Lindsay (1963) Defensive End, Football
