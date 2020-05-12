Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Jack Plummer sharpening his game back home in Arizona - GoldandBlack.com Gold and Black Radio podcast: Projecting the Big Ten West - GoldandBlack.com Zachary Evans, No. 1 RB in country, signs with TCU to end wild recruitment - Yahoo.com Who deserves the hype? Florida, Penn State among five teams worthy of 2020 offseason buzz - CBSSports.com

🏅 Gold Medal U. pic.twitter.com/XMWNoOpLx2 — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 11, 2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Zoom call with Zach Edey - GoldandBlack.com Zoom call with Ethan Morton - GoldandBlack.com Against unprecedented circumstance, Purdue aims for productive offseason - GoldandBlack.com Request for admission in Zion Williamson lawsuit should worry Duke - SI.com

What Zion Williamson’s legal issues say about basketball’s future - Yahoo.com NCAA drops 3 of 5 factors from evaluation tool for tourney selection - ESPN.com 2020 NBA Mock Draft - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Five-star Purdue target Harrison Ingram narrows list to 10 - GoldandBlack.com

#Purdue's newest graduates will hear their names called, watch President Mitch Daniels deliver words of encouragement in his annual commencement address, and even listen to gleeful music. Click the link below to see behind the scenes! #PurdueUniversity https://t.co/L4S24HPj8w pic.twitter.com/afM4kmUUep — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) May 11, 2020

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Coronavirus: 'Non-stop' haircuts, long lines at a Purdue haunt, as salons, restaurants reopen - JCOnline.com Purdue University plans to keep people on staff amid COVID-19 pandemic - WLFI.com Purdue to release on-demand commencement, celebrate graduates amid global pandemic - WLFI.com Academic All-Big Ten honors announced for winter sports season - PurdueSports.com Purdue baseball senior videos - PurdueSports.com

✅ @PennStatFball's Beaver Stadium



✅ @IndianaMBB's Assembly Hall



✅ @BoilerBall's Mackey Arena



Agree with our hosts' best B1G atmospheres? pic.twitter.com/p86RmzAATX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 10, 2020

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY