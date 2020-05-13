University Book Store Headlines: 5.13.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Will empty or partially filled stadiums negate home-field advantage? - GoldandBlack.com
Indiana WR Cam Wilson's mother killed in shooting, father found dead a day later - Yahoo.com
Pac-12 has discussed possibility of playing conference-only college football schedule - Yahoo.com
In hindsight: What if Rondale Moore picked Louisville football over Purdue? - CourierJournal.com
Ross Els Brings Big Ten experience to Michigan State - SpartanNation.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's Nojel Eastern enters the transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Nojel Eastern - GoldandBlack.com
A look at Nojel Eastern's 2018 - 2019 Purdue basketball season - JCOnline.com
Bracketology - ESPN.com
Will coronavirus threat sideline older coaches - CBSSports.com
College Basketball superstars who flopped in the NBA - BleacherReport.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
2021 Purdue football recruiting breakdown: Wide Receiver - GoldandBlack.com
Virus sparks debate on whether more prospects will stay home - AP.com
We're back at it with episode 2️⃣ of Boiler Breaks as we talk all things Purdue Baseball with head coach Greg Goff.#BoilerUp x @indiana_kitchen pic.twitter.com/fG3f1TDtvX— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) May 12, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Purdue hosts first-ever virtual ceremony for the class of 2020 - WLFI.com
Harry's Chocolate Shop ups safety measures after large turn-out opening day - WLFI.com
Baseball: Boiler Breaks with Coach Goff - PurdueSports.com
"You’ve relentlessly pursued this moment, and this achievement deserves a proper celebration, even in unprecedented times. We’re proud to call you a Boilermaker for life." Read more in the link below. #PurdueUniversity #BoilerUp #PurdueWeDidIthttps://t.co/27aXLirV9e pic.twitter.com/TXd5OF4uQ3— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) May 12, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Gefert (1951) Linebacker, Football
Russ Sailors (1952) Offensive Guard, Football
Connie Zelencik (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Bennie Leverett (1956) Tailback, Football
Andy Ozlowski (1970) Tight End, Football
Nicki Taggart (1975) Guard, Women's Basketball
Eric Reynolds (1980) Linebacker, Football
Shaun Phillips (1981) Defensive End, Football
Jamaal Jones (1985) Defensive Tackle, Football
