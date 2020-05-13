News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 06:23:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.13.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Will empty or partially filled stadiums negate home-field advantage? - GoldandBlack.com

Indiana WR Cam Wilson's mother killed in shooting, father found dead a day later - Yahoo.com

Pac-12 has discussed possibility of playing conference-only college football schedule - Yahoo.com

In hindsight: What if Rondale Moore picked Louisville football over Purdue? - CourierJournal.com

Ross Els Brings Big Ten experience to Michigan State - SpartanNation.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue's Nojel Eastern enters the transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Nojel Eastern - GoldandBlack.com

A look at Nojel Eastern's 2018 - 2019 Purdue basketball season - JCOnline.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

Will coronavirus threat sideline older coaches - CBSSports.com

College Basketball superstars who flopped in the NBA - BleacherReport.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

2021 Purdue football recruiting breakdown: Wide Receiver - GoldandBlack.com

Virus sparks debate on whether more prospects will stay home - AP.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue hosts first-ever virtual ceremony for the class of 2020 - WLFI.com

Harry's Chocolate Shop ups safety measures after large turn-out opening day - WLFI.com

Baseball: Boiler Breaks with Coach Goff - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Gefert (1951) Linebacker, Football

Russ Sailors (1952) Offensive Guard, Football

Connie Zelencik (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bennie Leverett (1956) Tailback, Football

Andy Ozlowski (1970) Tight End, Football

Nicki Taggart (1975) Guard, Women's Basketball

Eric Reynolds (1980) Linebacker, Football

Shaun Phillips (1981) Defensive End, Football

Jamaal Jones (1985) Defensive Tackle, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}