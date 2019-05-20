News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.21.2019

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

BASKETBALL

Exit Interview: Grady Eifert — GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Carsen Edwards' draft stock — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mock Draft: Edwards to Brooklyn — CBS Sports

Mock Draft: Edwards in Round 2 — SI.com

FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue's year of resilience — GoldandBlack.com ($)

RECRUITING

Weekly Word: Purdue's recruiting start — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Gold and Black Radio: Football recruiting — GoldandBlack.com

DT Dallas Walker has Purdue on radar — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Golf: Boilermakers 11th at NCAA Championships — PurdueSports.com

Track: Purdue sends 26 to regional — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gene Keady (1936) Head Coach, Men's Basketball

Jim McArthur (1945) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mike Berghoff (1963) Linebacker, Football

Mike Fross (1969) Center, Football

Bill Wleklinski (1974) Defensive End, Football

Craig Williams (1974) Defensive End, Football

Brent Botts (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football

Shaun Richardson (1985) Linebacker , Football

Danny Carollo (1998) Quarterback, Football

{{ article.author_name }}