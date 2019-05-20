University Book Store Headlines: 5.21.2019
BASKETBALL
Exit Interview: Grady Eifert — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Carsen Edwards' draft stock — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mock Draft: Edwards to Brooklyn — CBS Sports
Mock Draft: Edwards in Round 2 — SI.com
FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: Purdue's year of resilience — GoldandBlack.com ($)
RECRUITING
Weekly Word: Purdue's recruiting start — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio: Football recruiting — GoldandBlack.com
DT Dallas Walker has Purdue on radar — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Golf: Boilermakers 11th at NCAA Championships — PurdueSports.com
Track: Purdue sends 26 to regional — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gene Keady (1936) Head Coach, Men's Basketball
Jim McArthur (1945) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mike Berghoff (1963) Linebacker, Football
Mike Fross (1969) Center, Football
Bill Wleklinski (1974) Defensive End, Football
Craig Williams (1974) Defensive End, Football
Brent Botts (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football
Shaun Richardson (1985) Linebacker , Football
Danny Carollo (1998) Quarterback, Football
