Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Sources: Big Ten letting schools decide when athletes can return - ESPN.com Saturday Simulcast: Most Unsung Purdue FB players ever - GoldandBlack.com Dr. Anthony Fauci gives colleges advice on testing, allowing fans as workouts return - Yahoo.com Creativity, innovation and safety must fuel college football as it faces a difficult effort to play in 2020 - CBSSports.com Staff picks: Which underdog can shake up the 2020 college football season with a massive upset? - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

How Bronny James, Mikey Williams emerged as faces of basketball’s next generation - Yahoo.com Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton dies - Yahoo.com Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19 - ESPN.com Five college basketball coaches whose jobs may have been saved by the coronavirus pandemic - CBSSports.com The 16 big college basketball programs currently coached by the greatest coach in their school's history - CBSSports.com

Nothing like a good rivalry 🙌



Which is the best one in college basketball? — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 23, 2020

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue’s Mitch Daniels insists incoming class ready to be on campus. Greater Lafayette seniors: He’s right - JCOnline.com Letter: Mitch Daniels' dismissive take on Purdue prof's coronavirus concerns 'unprofessional' - JCOnline.com Purdue's Carpenter, Moffitt earn Big Ten Medal of Honor - JCOnline.com Yahoo Sports' 25 Under 25: The next wave - Yahoo.com Indiana Beach announces opening date - WLFI.com



BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY