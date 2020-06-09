News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 6.10.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Villanova coach skeptical of fans attending basketball games this season — Forbes

PURDUE FOOTBALL

NCAA takes steps toward planning for preseason — SI.com

Play or Redshirt: The freshman offensive Iinemen — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Catching Up With: Matt Light — GoldandBlack.com ($)

What voluntary means — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Film Breakdown: Purdue commitment Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanterGoldandBlack.com ($)

NOLA pass-rusher remains a Purdue priority — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Updated ESPN Class of 2021 rankings — ESPN.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Baseball: Summer League plans — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Pat Johnson (1972) Defensive Back, Football

Gelen Robinson (1995) Linebacker, Football

$50 in FREE Gear plus 1/2 off an annual subscription. (A $99 value). A monthly FREE tio
