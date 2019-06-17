University Book Store headlines: 6.17.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
The Brohm brothers (@JeffBrohm @gregbrohm @BrianBrohm) share their feelings on what makes their father Oscar so special.#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/WbAn887VuC— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 16, 2019
FOOTBALL
Purdue lands four-star RB Tirek Murphy - GoldandBlack.com
Tirek Murphy breaks down his commitment - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Tirek Murphy's commitment to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
A look at some of Purdue's biggest RB commitments ever - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands commitment from Pittsburgh offensive lineman - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with ... Dustin Keller - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Mitch Daniels' letter played key role in Jeff Brohm staying - JCOnline
Big 12 commissioner: All transfers should sit a year - ESPN.com
Texas A&M first from SEC to expand alcohol sales - ESPN.com
Coach Keady reflects what his parents meant to him growing up.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 16, 2019
👔 #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers and father-figures making a difference. pic.twitter.com/WR4AwUWgco
BASKETBALL
Lacrosse star to play hoops for Northwestern - ESPN.com
Pretty remarkable year for Cliz.— Purdue’s Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) June 15, 2019
A year ago, he was diagnosed with stage-4 cancer. Today, his wedding.
Congrats to Cliz & Michelle. pic.twitter.com/8vqs3RcimE
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Meaney returning to World University Games for Australia - PurdueSports.com
Purdue athletics podcast - PurdueSports.com
Congrats to Travis Carroll and his new wife Kathleen on their wedding day!— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 16, 2019
Best wishes from your #Purdue fam! pic.twitter.com/QMinJFFYcR
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Larry Glowacky (1953) Defensive End, Football
Matt Kinzer (1963) Punter, Football
James Sherlock (1964) Fullback, Football
Jim Sherlock (1964) Strong Safety, Football
Houston Malden (1972) Fullback, Football
Chris Hartley (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.