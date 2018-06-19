Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-19 09:05:02 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.19.2018

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Q1abonty4ya4mxfbyygn
The new North end exterior of Ross-Ade Stadium.

Recruiting

Purdue lands Ohio LB Crishawn LongGoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Purdue players chipping in in recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Update: Khali SaundersGoldandBlack.com ($)

Football

Now healthy, Elijah Sindelar will keep pushing for starting job — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Lovett, strength staff target specific areas for growth — GoldandBlack.com

Vegas over/under win totals — CBS Sports

Basketball

Weekly Word: Dakota Mathias earned his chance — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The top 25's biggest offseason questions — ESPN.com

NBA decisions' impacts on next season — SI.com

Draft Preview — SI.com

Final Top 100 — SI.com

Misc.

Soccer: Williams signs with Dutch club — PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Born Today

Bill Knox (1951) Cornerback, Football

Craig Perry (1964) Guard, Men's Basketball

Terrell Williams (1974) Assistant Coach, Football

Mosi Barnes (1978) Guard, Men's Basketball

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}