University Book Store Headlines: 6.19.2018
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Recruiting
Purdue lands Ohio LB Crishawn Long — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue players chipping in in recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Update: Khali Saunders — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Its official 😈🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/rokiq0dprV— Young Spazz #11〽️™️ (@Crishawn_Long) June 19, 2018
Football
Now healthy, Elijah Sindelar will keep pushing for starting job — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Lovett, strength staff target specific areas for growth — GoldandBlack.com
Vegas over/under win totals — CBS Sports
Basketball
Weekly Word: Dakota Mathias earned his chance — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The top 25's biggest offseason questions — ESPN.com
NBA decisions' impacts on next season — SI.com
Draft Preview — SI.com
Final Top 100 — SI.com
Misc.
Soccer: Williams signs with Dutch club — PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Born Today
Bill Knox (1951) Cornerback, Football
Craig Perry (1964) Guard, Men's Basketball
Terrell Williams (1974) Assistant Coach, Football
Mosi Barnes (1978) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.