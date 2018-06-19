University Book Store Headlines: 6.20.2018
A dream come true #COMMITTED #BoilerUp #TrainCom1n9 #rawtalentsports 🚂🚂 pic.twitter.com/dOYnddUY0x— Nyles Beverly (@_nsb11) June 19, 2018
Recruiting
Cornerback Nyles Beverly commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue getting results in Ohio — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Is a top 25 class in sight for Purdue? — Journal and Courier ($)
Caught up w/@_nsb11 to discuss his commitment to Purdue. The Boilermakers added commitments from the Nordonia corner and Padua linebacker @Crishawn_Long this week.https://t.co/Y3M5tff3vF— Matt Goul (@mgoul) June 19, 2018
Basketball
Haas tried to make most of limited NBA exposure — Journal and Courier ($)
Football
Entrance Interview: Kory Taylor — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Impact, flaw of new redshirt rule — CBS Sports
Misc.
Swimming: GPAs remain strong — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Olund signs with Traverse City — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Patrick named Arkansas Player-of-the-Year — PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Born Today
Len Dawson (1935) Quarterback, Football
Stephanie White (1977) Guard, Women's Basketball
Cornell Middlebrook (1980) Linebacker, Football
Kelly Komara (1980) Guard, Women's Basketball
Adam Huebner (1983) Defensive End, Football
Kai Higgins (1998) Defensive End, Football
