University Book Store Headlines: 6.20.2018

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Recruiting

Cornerback Nyles Beverly commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue getting results in Ohio — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Is a top 25 class in sight for Purdue? — Journal and Courier ($)

Basketball

Haas tried to make most of limited NBA exposure — Journal and Courier ($)

Football

Entrance Interview: Kory Taylor GoldandBlack.com ($)

Impact, flaw of new redshirt rule — CBS Sports

Misc.

Swimming: GPAs remain strong — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Olund signs with Traverse City — PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Patrick named Arkansas Player-of-the-Year — PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Born Today

Len Dawson (1935) Quarterback, Football

Stephanie White (1977) Guard, Women's Basketball

Cornell Middlebrook (1980) Linebacker, Football

Kelly Komara (1980) Guard, Women's Basketball

Adam Huebner (1983) Defensive End, Football

Kai Higgins (1998) Defensive End, Football

{{ article.author_name }}