Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Caught up w/@_nsb11 to discuss his commitment to Purdue. The Boilermakers added commitments from the Nordonia corner and Padua linebacker @Crishawn_Long this week.https://t.co/Y3M5tff3vF — Matt Goul (@mgoul) June 19, 2018

Basketball Haas tried to make most of limited NBA exposure — Journal and Courier ($)

Misc. Swimming: GPAs remain strong — PurdueSports.com Baseball: Olund signs with Traverse City — PurdueSports.com Soccer: Patrick named Arkansas Player-of-the-Year — PurdueSports.com