University Book Store Headlines: 6.22.2018
OFFICIAL: The Rockets have acquired Vincent Edwards, the 52nd pick in the 2018 #NBADraft, from Utah in exchange for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/rsGYws4P6h— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 22, 2018
Basketball
Vincent Edwards off to Houston — GoldandBlack.com | Houston Chronicle | Journal and Courier ($) |
Mathias headed to Cleveland — GoldandBlack.com
Press Conference: Rockets GM Daryl Morey — Rockets.com
Thoughts on the NBA Draft — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The best college players who weren't drafted — Yahoo Sports
https://t.co/ne35w9VIcY analyst Adam Friedman has a full breakdown on new #Purdue #Boilermakers commit Cameron Allen. Full Feature: https://t.co/UkkztKxHBC#BoilerUp @GoldandBlackcom @brianneubert @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/EjwJBPDNwP— Rivals (@Rivals) June 22, 2018
Recruiting
Linebacker Khali Saunders commits to Purdue —Rivals.com
So did DB Cameron Allen — GoldandBlack.com
Another commitment may come today — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis rounding back into form — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Misc.
Golf: Bradley rallies to win — PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Born Today
Pinky Newell (dec.) (1920) Trainer , Football
Robin McCarter (1954) Forward, Men's Basketball
Todd Tyrie (1966) Center, Football
Trent Decatur (1970) Linebacker, Football
