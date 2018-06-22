Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 6.22.2018

Brian Neubert
Basketball

Vincent Edwards off to Houston — GoldandBlack.com | Houston Chronicle | Journal and Courier ($) |

Mathias headed to Cleveland — GoldandBlack.com

Press Conference: Rockets GM Daryl Morey — Rockets.com

Thoughts on the NBA Draft — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The best college players who weren't drafted — Yahoo Sports

Recruiting

Linebacker Khali Saunders commits to Purdue —Rivals.com

So did DB Cameron AllenGoldandBlack.com

Another commitment may come today — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis rounding back into form — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Misc.

Golf: Bradley rallies to win — PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Born Today

Pinky Newell (dec.) (1920) Trainer , Football

Robin McCarter (1954) Forward, Men's Basketball

Todd Tyrie (1966) Center, Football

Trent Decatur (1970) Linebacker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}