 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 06:15:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.22.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Saturday Chat Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best DBs - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with ... Corey Rogers - GoldandBlack.com

Kansas State suspends football workouts for 14 days after positive coronavirus tests - ESPN.com

Ranking the 2020 college football quarterbacks in tiers - CBSSports.com

San Jose State discontinuing use of 'Spartan Up' gesture due to resemblance to white supremacist hand sign - Yahoo.com

Will there be college football? A new flurry of pessimism has arrived - Yahoo.com

Why there's a need for elite QB talent to contend for a national title - CBSSports.com

Sources: Large number of LSU football players placed in quarantine - ESPN.com

SWAC commissioner: Fall sports will be canceled if coronavirus delays seasons past mid-October - Yahoo.com

Report: UCLA players want independent medical official at all team activities due to distrust of injury handling - Yahoo.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

2020 NBA Draft date set along with early entry and withdrawal deadlines, per report - CBSSports.com

Top 10 transfers who are eligible in 2020-21 after sitting out last season - CBSSports.com

Iowa's Luka Garza still in NBA Draft - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Caleb Furst at the Gym Rats Tune Up - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Recruiting Notebook: 2021 recruits, 2022 targets in Fort Wayne - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue commitment Khordae Sydnor - GoldandBlack.com

Lafayette Jeff's Brooks Barnhizer commits to Northwestern - WLFI.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation — Morgan Burke, football and more - GoldandBlack.com

Looking back at Burke: 'He got us respect' - GoldandBlack.com

Sign of the times: Some athletes required to sign COVID-19 waivers before playing - Yahoo.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Pinky Newell (dec.) (1920) Trainer , Football

Robin McCarter (1954) Forward, Men's Basketball

Ashton Nichols (2001) Safety, Football

Marvin Grant (2001) Safety, Football

Todd Tyrie (1966) Center, Football

Trent Decatur (1970) Linebacker, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}