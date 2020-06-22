University Book Store Headlines: 6.22.2020
Remember when @RyanKerrigan91 became #Superman, taking down No. 7 Ohio State in the process? Relive it on the Boilermaker Rewind, Saturday at 7 p.m. on Purdue Athletics! pic.twitter.com/f61sRWWcXx— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) June 19, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Saturday Chat Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best DBs - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with ... Corey Rogers - GoldandBlack.com
Kansas State suspends football workouts for 14 days after positive coronavirus tests - ESPN.com
Ranking the 2020 college football quarterbacks in tiers - CBSSports.com
San Jose State discontinuing use of 'Spartan Up' gesture due to resemblance to white supremacist hand sign - Yahoo.com
Will there be college football? A new flurry of pessimism has arrived - Yahoo.com
Why there's a need for elite QB talent to contend for a national title - CBSSports.com
Sources: Large number of LSU football players placed in quarantine - ESPN.com
SWAC commissioner: Fall sports will be canceled if coronavirus delays seasons past mid-October - Yahoo.com
Report: UCLA players want independent medical official at all team activities due to distrust of injury handling - Yahoo.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
2020 NBA Draft date set along with early entry and withdrawal deadlines, per report - CBSSports.com
Top 10 transfers who are eligible in 2020-21 after sitting out last season - CBSSports.com
Iowa's Luka Garza still in NBA Draft - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Caleb Furst at the Gym Rats Tune Up - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Recruiting Notebook: 2021 recruits, 2022 targets in Fort Wayne - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue commitment Khordae Sydnor - GoldandBlack.com
Lafayette Jeff's Brooks Barnhizer commits to Northwestern - WLFI.com
💬 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄 𝐈𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐖.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 19, 2020
United as one in the fight against racial injustice.#Juneteenth X #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3VzUUEZM1I
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation — Morgan Burke, football and more - GoldandBlack.com
Looking back at Burke: 'He got us respect' - GoldandBlack.com
Sign of the times: Some athletes required to sign COVID-19 waivers before playing - Yahoo.com
The Protect Purdue Plan gets good marks from Greater Lafayette mayors and the county health officer. Whether it will carry over to off-campus requires some faith, they say https://t.co/aBSrwJuw2H— Journal & Courier (@jconline) June 20, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Pinky Newell (dec.) (1920) Trainer , Football
Robin McCarter (1954) Forward, Men's Basketball
Ashton Nichols (2001) Safety, Football
Marvin Grant (2001) Safety, Football
Todd Tyrie (1966) Center, Football
Trent Decatur (1970) Linebacker, Football
