University Book Store Headlines: 6.23.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive linemen - GoldandBlack.com
Schiano: Two Rugers football players have coronavirus - Yahoo.com
Big 12 athletic directors discussing moving back conference championship game amid COVID-19 concerns - CBSSports.com
Wisconsin announces two of 117 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 - SI.com
"He was one of the more dominant players that I've seen come through the Big Ten."@stephenbardo and others discuss why @BoilerBall's Caleb Swanigan makes the #BTNAllDecade Team.
pic.twitter.com/bdOOtVGdVK
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue men’s basketball introduces season ticket wait list - PurdueSports.com
No. 1 recruit Cade Cunningham reaffirms commitment to Oklahoma State despite postseason ban - Yahoo.com
Wisconsin, Michigan State make moves in college basketball's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2020-21 - ESPN.com
Big East assistants form Coaches For Action, push for Black Lives Matter patches on uniforms - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2021 recruiting target Blake Wesley - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue emphasizing 'perfect fit' to 2022 target Fletcher Loyer - GoldandBlack.com
Film review: LB Tristan Cox - GoldandBlack.com
"I still think that @JaJuanJohnson was the one player that was the most consistent force in that Purdue era."@tsnmike and other panelists share why the @BoilerBall great made the #BTNAllDecade 3rd Team.
pic.twitter.com/XyOp62OHkf
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Live basketball, recruiting breakdown - GoldandBlack.com
All Purdue students will receive a kit with health supplies - WLFI.com
@RobbieHummel Zoombombs @JaJuanJohnson's #BTNAllDecade interview.
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Butz (1950) Defensive Tackle, Football
John Lefeber (1956) Offensive Guard, Football
Dave Jaumotte (1962) Offensive Guard, Football
Ian Stanback (1971) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Matt Light (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football
Malcolm Harris (1989) Running Back, Football
Peyton Truitt (1996) Offensive Line, Football
Jordan Rucker transferring to North Texas
