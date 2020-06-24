 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 06:27:57 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 6.24.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: Anthony Romphf - GoldandBlack.com

What if ... Jim Young had not stepped down after the 1981 season? - GoldandBlack.com

Two Black Liberty football players seek transfer due to 'racial insensitivity' of school leadership - Yahoo.com

Ole Miss to retire Eli Manning's No. 10 during September game vs. Auburn - Yahoo.com

Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill says he won't represent Mississippi until the state flag is changed - Yahoo.com

Tennessee, Baylor among undervalued Power Five teams entering the 2020 season - CBSSports.com

Florida State to review renaming Doak Campbell Stadium - ESPN.com

Did college football return too soon? - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Basketball Podcast - Episode 68 - PurdueSports.com

The Basketball Tournament 2020: The top player for all 24 teams - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Indy's CJ Gunn drawing early interest from Purdue, many others - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Boise State closes campus, athletic facilities amid COVID-19 concerns - ESPN.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mark Schnolis (1945) Defensive Guard, Football

Tony Hoty (1950) Linebacker, Football

Kelly Turner (1968) Tight End, Football

Montrell Lowe (1979) Running Back, Football

Curtis Painter (1985) Quarterback, Football

