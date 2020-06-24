University Book Store Headlines: 6.24.2020
And the winner for best gameday atmosphere is... 🥁🥁@BoilerBall's Mackey Arena! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/EUh5SqkBrm— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 23, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Entrance Interview: Anthony Romphf - GoldandBlack.com
What if ... Jim Young had not stepped down after the 1981 season? - GoldandBlack.com
Two Black Liberty football players seek transfer due to 'racial insensitivity' of school leadership - Yahoo.com
Ole Miss to retire Eli Manning's No. 10 during September game vs. Auburn - Yahoo.com
Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill says he won't represent Mississippi until the state flag is changed - Yahoo.com
Tennessee, Baylor among undervalued Power Five teams entering the 2020 season - CBSSports.com
Florida State to review renaming Doak Campbell Stadium - ESPN.com
Did college football return too soon? - CBSSports.com
"Pure scorer. Pure shooter."— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) June 23, 2020
The voters explain why @BoilerBall legend @CBoogie_3 made their #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team.
More: https://t.co/ET6NrcopkA pic.twitter.com/Pup4GpBV4c
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Basketball Podcast - Episode 68 - PurdueSports.com
The Basketball Tournament 2020: The top player for all 24 teams - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Indy's CJ Gunn drawing early interest from Purdue, many others - GoldandBlack.com
@RobbieHummel , Purdue Alumni, Boilermaker Basketball alum, one speaker in our first RootShare Virtual Event on August 14th at 7 PM EDT. Register, if you haven’t, to be there at https://t.co/Cd393HvBSl & share with your friends! pic.twitter.com/XMwnfvnEgg— RootShare (@root_share) June 23, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Boise State closes campus, athletic facilities amid COVID-19 concerns - ESPN.com
When students move back into dorms, there will be a new way for them to climb into their lofts. Stow Step, a retractable step that attaches to the bed, was created by a group of Purdue ME students. #PurdueInnovation @PurdueMEhttps://t.co/CcBN7lB6AM pic.twitter.com/yUzXAd4cyc— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) June 23, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mark Schnolis (1945) Defensive Guard, Football
Tony Hoty (1950) Linebacker, Football
Kelly Turner (1968) Tight End, Football
Montrell Lowe (1979) Running Back, Football
Curtis Painter (1985) Quarterback, Football
