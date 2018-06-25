University Book Store Headlines: 6.25.2018
Basketball
Change looks to be coming in grassroots. I hope the focus is on getting it right and not rushing it. That plus a look at rankings and the 2018 #NBADraft, #Purdue’s latest commit and more in this week’s #StartingFive https://t.co/XZ7lJujc2l pic.twitter.com/eMgWgyL85y— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) June 25, 2018
Purdue visit today! 🚂— Malik Hall (@iammalikhall) June 25, 2018
Purdue adds a key piece in Gillis - GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($) | Herald-Bulletin ($)
Gillis' commitment, what it means - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue basketball recruiting: Now what? - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio podcast - GoldandBlack.com
Hall visiting today - GoldandBlack.com
Haas signs with Jazz - GoldandBlack.com
Late grandfather inspired Stefanovic - Journal and Courier ($)
Football
B-sides: Blough on a mission - GoldandBlack.com
Tight end commits - GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
D-lineman picks Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic
We'd like to welcome Steve Holm (@Steve_Holm20) to the Redbird family as the new head baseball coach! ⚾— Redbird Baseball (@RedbirdBaseball) June 22, 2018
Story >>> https://t.co/SumBhQUT0X pic.twitter.com/F6fdKDdZo0
Soccer adds transfer - PurdueSports.com
Holm hired at Illinois State - PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
Steve Schaefer (1952), offensive guard, football
Alex Dimarazio (1953), defensive back, football
Jerry Nichols (1953), forward, men's basketball
Justin Jennings (1974), guard, men's basketball
Tonya Kirk (1974), forward, women's basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.