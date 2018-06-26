University Book Store Headlines: 6.26.2018
Basketball
New @Boilerball commit @GillisMason calls.— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) June 25, 2018
We talk his Purdue verbal, summer plans and his love for The Office https://t.co/i8iOFd4Uxw
Football
Round Rock tight end Garrett Miller on why he committed to Purdue @garrettmill1 pic.twitter.com/NwWGS5zv3n— Sports Night (@Sports_NightTX) June 25, 2018
Weekly Word: What's working for Purdue, more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
After June surge, what now? - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Five things about commitment Garrett Miller - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue scored a big basketball commitment, and they continue to roll in for football, on Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m. https://t.co/SHLEjzImGU— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 25, 2018
Olympic/Other
Big week for Purdue swimmers - PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
June 26
Willis Price (1953), forward, men's basketball
Jerome Sparkman (1968), running back, football
Steve Johnson (1971), cornerback, football
Mike Neal (1987), defensive tackle, football
John Hart (1989), guard, men's basketball
Elijah Sindelar (1996), quarterback, football
