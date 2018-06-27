Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 07:14:31 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.27.2018

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Basketball

Mailbag: Carsen Edwards' workload - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Podcast: Dog days of Purdue basketball recruiting - Journal & Courier ($)

Football

Gibson is one of few June visitors Purdue will wait on - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Birthdays

June 27

Sai Clampi (1943), offensive guard, football

Mike McVary (1955), middle guard, football

Rob Flournoy (1967), linebacker, football

Cole Herdman (1995), tight end, football

Ripv3d6gxttv6vvx6k4w

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}