University Book Store Headlines: 6.28.2018
Football
The @Rivals Five Star Challenge is loaded with #Purdue football recruiting targets for the first time ever. Our coverage starts Wednesday. Get a five-week free trial for a limited time only and don't miss a thing! https://t.co/2ipyPkOoXV pic.twitter.com/g69ki7QyBH— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 27, 2018
The love is great at @BoilerFootball @JeffBrohm pic.twitter.com/3TnOYcE1JB— JJ Weaver (@jjtimeee) June 27, 2018
Bell discusses recruiting, Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wanted: Playmaking receivers - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Preseason magazines optimistic about Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)
June recruiting propels Purdue into the top 25, but will it stay? - Herald-Bulletin ($)
Olympic/Other
Crancer heads to Illinois State - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilers named scholar athletes - PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
June 28
Pat Conley (1943), center, football
Jim Bremmer (1955), wide receiver, football
Brian Nicley (1975), center, football
Chad Sutor (1989), forward, men's basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.