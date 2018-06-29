Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 6.29.2018

Basketball

Coming off breakthrough season, Moore ready for more in New Orleans - GoldandBlack.com

Moore shares journey, basketball with kids at camp - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Haas lawsuit hits a delay - Journal & Courier ($)

Football

Weaver says Purdue remains strong with him - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brohm to throw out first pitch at Wrigley - Journal & Courier ($)

Birthdays

June 29

Mike Weaver (1965), cornerback, football

Jason Loerzel (1977), linebacker, football

June 30

Fred Schaus (dec.) (1925), head coach, men's basketball

Bill Gray (1948), offensive guard, football

Randy Cooper (1949), halfback, football

Dave Stack (1966), forward, men's basketball

Tom McNeil (1968), linebacker, football

Chris Zurba (1976), defensive end, football

Antoine Neal (1978), linebacker, football

Cortez Miles (1979), wide receiver, football

July 1

Wallace Hale (1953), offensive tackle, football

Doug Crum (1954), defensive end, football

Jorge Flores (1973), wide receiver, football

Scott Randall (1973), linebacker, football

Liza Clemons (1992), forward, women's basketball

