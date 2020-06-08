University Book Store Headlines: 6.8.2020
As we wake up this Sunday morning and every morning, let’s take time to pray, listen, learn, get educated, speak, act and stand up to fight social injustice, racism, racial profiling, discrimination and police misconduct. Let’s Unify, Love each other & LETS ALL DO OUR PART! #BLM— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) June 7, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Karlaftis named to watch list - GoldandBlack.com
Can college football imperil local efforts to fight virus? Forbes
Mailbag: Where does Purdue rank in the midwest? - GoldandBlack.com
Tippecanoe Country health officer interested in Purdue football opening plans - Journal & Courier
Ferentz dealing with claims of racism - Hawkeye Central
Video of @BoilerFootball ‘s March yesterday. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Rf43rJS7Lw— Poindexter Productions (@PoindexterProd) June 5, 2020
Breaking: Chris Doyle right now says he did not make racist comments. Posts on Twitter after being asked "to remain silent." https://t.co/Paf3squp36— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 7, 2020
2004-05 was a momentous and historic year. And it is reviewed as we continue our Gold and Black @30 series. https://t.co/F3ggPwuCpR pic.twitter.com/T2LzQRoiYw— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 6, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Saturday Simulcast chat: Unsung MBB players 1995-2020 - GoldandBlack.com
Entrance interview: Zach Edey - GoldandBlack.com
Spike Albrecht to join Louisville staff as GA - WDRB
D'Andre Davis hired as Warren Central bb coach - Indystar
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Lafayette protests continue 'everyday' - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Carl Capria (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Mark Furlong (1956) Running Back, Football
Marcus Jackson (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football
Danny Rogers (1978) Punter, Football
Rob Ninkovich (1984) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brittany Dildine (1985) Guard, Women's Basketball
Brandon Whittington (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
