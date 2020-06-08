University Book Store Headlines: 6.9.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breaking down the Big Ten — Champaign News-Gazette
Entrance Interview: Purdue freshman Zach Edey — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio: Regarding leadership — GoldandBlack.com
Highlight Reel: Isaiah Thompson — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
What to expect from Bob Diaco's Purdue defense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio: On football season — GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten coaching rankings — CBS Sports
NCAA aims for six-week calendar to start 2020 — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Film Breakdown: Purdue receiver commitment Preston Terrell — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Women's Basketball: Purdue lands 2021 commitment — Journal and Courier ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
George Buchanan (1950) Center, Football
Chris Barr (1955) Defensive Tackle, Football
Steve Barr (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Ike Gooden (1960) Linebacker, Football
Linda Foote (1968) Guard, Women's Basketball
Ray Graham (1970) Running Back, Football
Shane Mikesky (1992) Wide Receiver, Football
Anfernee Brown (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball
Rondale Moore (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
Byron Perkins (2000) Defensive Back, Football
