University Book Store Headlines: 6.9.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GM Ryan Kay assembles Men of Mackey - GoldandBlack.com
Former Purdue standout Davis relays life lessons in “Bigger Than Basketball” camp - WANE.com
Ranking college basketball's top 2021 transfers - CBSSports.com
Paul Lusk brings experience, familiarity in second stint on Purdue coaching staff - JCOnline.com
NCAA Division I men's college basketball rosters, departures, newcomers for 2021-22 - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue interested in Alabama RB in the portal - Rivals.com
Recruiting rankings: These are the 25 best Indiana basketball players in 2022 class - IndyStar.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Schedule analysis: Who Purdue doesn't play - GoldandBlack.com
Impact of Big Ten transfers - CBSSports.com
Committee to present report on College Football Playoff size - ESPN.com
Sand, sun and the SEC: The secluded Florida region where football coaches 'find peace' - SI.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Acin an Olympic qualifier with Serbia's 4x100 free relay - PurdueSports.com
International student-athletes face an NIL conundrum, and no one seems to have an answer - ESPN.com
Five Purdue entries on tap at NCAA Championships - PurdueSports.com
Loschiavo holds big lead after semi at Olympic Trials - PurdueSports.com
Foot injury forces Purdue diver Steele Johnson out of U.S. Olympic Trials - IndyStar.com
Tippecanoe County fairgrounds are officially open - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
George Buchanan (1950) Center, Football
Chris Barr (1955) Defensive Tackle, Football
Steve Barr (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Ike Gooden (1960) Linebacker, Football
Linda Foote (1968) Guard, Women's Basketball
Ray Graham (1970) Running Back, Football
Shane Mikesky (1992) Wide Receiver, Football
Anfernee Brown (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball
Rondale Moore (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
Byron Perkins (2000) Defensive Back, Football
