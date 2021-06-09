University Book Store Headlines: 6.9.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Paul Lusk brings experience, familiarity in second stint on Purdue coaching staff - JCOnline.com

Former Purdue standout Davis relays life lessons in “Bigger Than Basketball” camp - WANE.com

Recruiting rankings: These are the 25 best Indiana basketball players in 2022 class - IndyStar.com

Purdue interested in Alabama RB in the portal - Rivals.com

Sand, sun and the SEC: The secluded Florida region where football coaches 'find peace' - SI.com

Committee to present report on College Football Playoff size - ESPN.com

Embed content not available

Acin an Olympic qualifier with Serbia's 4x100 free relay - PurdueSports.com

International student-athletes face an NIL conundrum, and no one seems to have an answer - ESPN.com

Five Purdue entries on tap at NCAA Championships - PurdueSports.com

Loschiavo holds big lead after semi at Olympic Trials - PurdueSports.com

Foot injury forces Purdue diver Steele Johnson out of U.S. Olympic Trials - IndyStar.com

Tippecanoe County fairgrounds are officially open - WLFI.com

