 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 7.1.2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 22:06:16 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.1.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: Abdur Rahman-Yaseen GoldandBlack.com ($)

Research fears football fatalities — CBS Sports

The 'great unknown' that could doom college football season — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Athleticism vs. Skill — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The top player for each TBT team — ESPN.com

The games TBT stars will never forget — ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Where is Trey Kaufman headed? — Indianapolis Star ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Incoming track and field class fits 'blueprint' — Journal and Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Wallace Hale (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football

Doug Crum (1954) Defensive End, Football

Jorge Flores (1973) Wide Receiver, Football

Scott Randall (1973) Linebacker, Football

Liza Clemons (1992) Forward, Women's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}