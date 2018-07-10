University Book Store headlines: 7.10.18
Recruiting
Wandale Robinson 'Offense built for me' - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Fearlessness in recruiting - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Hot Board: Class of 2019 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Men's Basketball begins evaluation with foundation in place - Journal & Courier ($)
Basketball
Purdue trio hopes to find footing in NBA - Indystar.com
Football
We're Catching Up With former Purdue QB Dale Samuels - the oldest living member of the Cradle of Quarterbacks - right now: https://t.co/0CumMDJCqW pic.twitter.com/be1dGqwG4y— Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) July 9, 2018
Mailbag: Jeff Brohm and job speculation - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boilermakers born today: July 10
Jerry Shay (1944) Football, Tackle
Tom Munro (1960) Football, Defensive line
James Bullock (1963) Men's Basketball, Forwar
Chukie Nwokorie (1975) Football, Defensive End
Brian Hickman (1982) Football, Cornerback
Garret Miller (1986) Football Offensive Tackle
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.