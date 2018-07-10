Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-10 07:10:27 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store headlines: 7.10.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

Wandale Robinson 'Offense built for me' - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: Fearlessness in recruiting - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Hot Board: Class of 2019 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Men's Basketball begins evaluation with foundation in place - Journal & Courier ($)

Basketball

Purdue trio hopes to find footing in NBA - Indystar.com

Football

Mailbag: Jeff Brohm and job speculation - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boilermakers born today: July 10

Jerry Shay (1944) Football, Tackle

Tom Munro (1960) Football, Defensive line

James Bullock (1963) Men's Basketball, Forwar

Chukie Nwokorie (1975) Football, Defensive End

Brian Hickman (1982) Football, Cornerback

Garret Miller (1986) Football Offensive Tackle

Njeowhduzp1ze5vxpsmu

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}