{{ timeAgo('2018-07-11 05:06:44 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store headlines: 7.11.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

Where Indy prospects land in recruiting rankings - Indystar.com

Purdue's pitch gets 4-star's attention - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wandale Robinson: 'Offense built for me' - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Football

Cover shoot: Barron and Bailey - GoldandBlack.com

Order your 2018 Purdue Football Preview issue (FREE SHIPPING) - GoldandBlack.com

West Lafayette's Staton gambles on himself in walk-on opportunity - Journal & Courier ($)

Football sales continue to grow - Exponent

Big Ten predictions - Sporting News

Basketball

Purdue's all-time top-10 scorers - Indystar.com

Olympic/Other

Purdue breaks records for research funding - Journal & Courier ($)

42 honored as Big Ten scholars - Purduesports.com

ICYMI: Purdue eighth in Big Ten in Director's Cup - Learfield

Boilermakers Born Today: July 11

Frank LaSpina (1955) Football, Running back

Lee Larkins (1955) Football, Defensive end/Assistant coach

Mike Connors (1965) Football, Offensive guard

Dakota Mathias (1995) Men's Basketball, Guard

Carter McGinnis(198) Football, Running back

