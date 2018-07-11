University Book Store headlines: 7.11.18
Recruiting
Where Indy prospects land in recruiting rankings - Indystar.com
Purdue's pitch gets 4-star's attention - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wandale Robinson: 'Offense built for me' - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Lesson #1 Brees Boys... always watch the guy in front of you. Don’t get beat on the same move. Baylen & Bowen trying to cover....Nice Route @showtimetate https://t.co/1mpbTNkHCO— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 10, 2018
Football
Cover shoot: Barron and Bailey - GoldandBlack.com
Order your 2018 Purdue Football Preview issue (FREE SHIPPING) - GoldandBlack.com
West Lafayette's Staton gambles on himself in walk-on opportunity - Journal & Courier ($)
Football sales continue to grow - Exponent
Big Ten predictions - Sporting News
📍 Louisville— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 11, 2018
Always great to visit with @WHAS11Kent #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/gUqD9Gg3xW
Basketball
#Purdue in the #SummerLeague on Tuesday. @calebswanigan50— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 10, 2018
➡️ 12 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts, +8@theoriginalhaas
➡️ 4 pts, 7 rebs, 1 ast, -1#ProBoilers #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/YljTSzQNYO
Purdue's all-time top-10 scorers - Indystar.com
Olympic/Other
Purdue breaks records for research funding - Journal & Courier ($)
42 honored as Big Ten scholars - Purduesports.com
ICYMI: Purdue eighth in Big Ten in Director's Cup - Learfield
Boilermakers Born Today: July 11
Frank LaSpina (1955) Football, Running back
Lee Larkins (1955) Football, Defensive end/Assistant coach
Mike Connors (1965) Football, Offensive guard
Dakota Mathias (1995) Men's Basketball, Guard
Carter McGinnis(198) Football, Running back