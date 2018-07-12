University Book Store headlines: 7.12.18
Recruting
Wednesday Purdue hoops recruiting notebook from Georgia - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wednesday chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue hits road for July evaluation period - GoldandBlack.com
Basketball
👀 @ebuckets2_ has some basketball skills & some camera skills 🎥@BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/MApLDl1cIW— Kylann Scheidt (@kyyysch) July 11, 2018
Appalachian State to be Purdue opponent in Charleston - GoldandBlack.com
#BrohmSquad #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/xDoIq0X61n— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 10, 2018
Football
Do facilities matter in recruiting? - Athletic Directors U
Brohm talks in Louisville - Courier-Journal
Marve accused of sexual assault, battery - Journal & Courier ($)
📍Louisville— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 11, 2018
Great to see the great folks of @wave3news late last night night and to close out yesterday and begin today with our friends at @WDRBNews #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/pG9gUZ2GTG
Olympic/Other
Terre Haute native talks Purdue baseball commitment - WTHI.com
Purdue assessing Papa John's commitment after racial slur - Journal & Courier ($)
Minnesota continues work on $108M Athletic Village - Star-Tribune
Boilermakers born today: July 12
Donnie Green (1948) Football, Offensive tackle
Jimmy Oliver (1969) Men's Basketball, Forward
Justine Hall (1996) Women's Basketball, Guard
Evyn Cooper (1997) Football, Defensive back
