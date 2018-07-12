Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 7.12.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruting

Wednesday Purdue hoops recruiting notebook from Georgia - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wednesday chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue hits road for July evaluation period - GoldandBlack.com


Basketball

Appalachian State to be Purdue opponent in Charleston - GoldandBlack.com

Football

Do facilities matter in recruiting? - Athletic Directors U

Brohm talks in Louisville - Courier-Journal

Marve accused of sexual assault, battery - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Other 

Terre Haute native talks Purdue baseball commitment - WTHI.com

Purdue assessing Papa John's commitment after racial slur - Journal & Courier ($)

Minnesota continues work on $108M Athletic Village - Star-Tribune

Boilermakers born today: July 12

Donnie Green (1948) Football, Offensive tackle

Jimmy Oliver (1969) Men's Basketball, Forward

Justine Hall (1996) Women's Basketball, Guard

Evyn Cooper (1997) Football, Defensive back

