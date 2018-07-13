Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-13 07:36:13 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store headlines: 7.13.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

T.J. Sheffield on recruiting

Recruiting

Thursday roundup at Peach Jam - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boiling Over: Peach Jam and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue commit looks good after injury - GoldandBlack.com

Bossi's Peach Jam blog - Rivals.com ($)

Malik Hall idea prospect - Rivals.com ($)

Football

Basketball

No culture shock for Boudreaux - Chicago Tribune

Hummel makes cut for TBT announce crew starting today - ESPN

Damon Bailey's son thrives in dad's shadow - Indystar.com

Olympic/Other

Gold and Black Illustrated goes all digital - WLFI.com

Will Purdue strip Papa John founder's name? - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: July 13

Rick Hutchins (1947) Football, Halfback

Blane Smith (1954) Football, Defensive End

Mark Vitali (1955) Football Quarterback

Eddie Webber (1960) Football, Defensive tackle

Bryan Nikirk (1962) Football, Wide receiver

Terone Johnson (1991) Men's Basketball, Guard

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 14

Jim Long (1944) Football, Tight end

Keith Bruns (1954) Football, Offensive tackle

Mark Osman (1958) Football, Linebacker

Zach Hill (1981) Football, lWide receiver

Dave Brytus (1986) Football, Punter

Zach Reckman (1986) Football, Offensive lineman

Drey Mingo (1989) Women's Basketball, Forward

Will Colmery (1995) Football, Defensive end

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 15

Roy Hairston (1973) Men's Basketball, Forward

Anthony Gutwein (1976) football, Defensive tackle

Noble Jones (1977) Football, Linebacker

Matt Mitrione (1978) Football, Defensive tackle

Tim Stratton (1979) Football, tight End

Jeremy Coley (1983) Football, Defensive end

