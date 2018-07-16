Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 7.16.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

Takeaways: The first July period - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bluegrass Review: Purdue football recruiting in Kentucky - GoldandBlack.com/Rivals.com ($)

Peach Jam was huge for Purdue commit Thompson - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Football

Brohm believes pro football can work in spring - WDRB

Purdue walk-on Foster epitome of throwback player - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue football: Who wore it best: 6-10 - Journal & Courier ($)

Top 50 college football games in Indiana this year - Indystar.com

Order now: 2018 Purdue Football Preview - GoldandBlack.com

ESPN announcer remembers 'circle the date" for Brees - NOLA.com

Basketball

Boudreax talks with local paper about Purdue - Lake County Gazette

Mathias, Swanigan reach semi-finals - Journal & Courier ($)

Former Purdue athlete weights in on Papa John's situation - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Other

Chauncey Hill Mall: Here's what is next for Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue dorms are maxed out again - Journal & Courier ($)

Smith hits his way to baseball all-star game - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: July 16

Ken Eby (1943) Football, Quarterback

Ben Metzger (1973) Football, Defensive tackle

Dan Bick (1985) Football, Linebacker

