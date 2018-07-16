University Book Store headlines: 7.16.18
Recruiting
Takeaways: The first July period - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bluegrass Review: Purdue football recruiting in Kentucky - GoldandBlack.com/Rivals.com ($)
Peach Jam was huge for Purdue commit Thompson - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Football
Brohm believes pro football can work in spring - WDRB
Purdue walk-on Foster epitome of throwback player - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue football: Who wore it best: 6-10 - Journal & Courier ($)
Top 50 college football games in Indiana this year - Indystar.com
Order now: 2018 Purdue Football Preview - GoldandBlack.com
ESPN announcer remembers 'circle the date" for Brees - NOLA.com
Another Boilermaker into the #SummerLeague semifinals, as the @trailblazers beat the Celtics 95-80.— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 16, 2018
🙌🏽 #Purdue players are 16-5 in the Summer League (16-3 vs. teams w/out a Purdue player). @calebswanigan50
➡️ 1 pt, 9 rebs#BoilerUp #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/OCRMBsSQjT
Basketball
Boudreax talks with local paper about Purdue - Lake County Gazette
Mathias, Swanigan reach semi-finals - Journal & Courier ($)
Former Purdue athlete weights in on Papa John's situation - Journal & Courier ($)
Olympic/Other
Chauncey Hill Mall: Here's what is next for Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue dorms are maxed out again - Journal & Courier ($)
Smith hits his way to baseball all-star game - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: July 16
Ken Eby (1943) Football, Quarterback
Ben Metzger (1973) Football, Defensive tackle
Dan Bick (1985) Football, Linebacker
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.