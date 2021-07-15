University Book Store Headlines: 7.16.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
BO: Notes from Purdue basketball practice — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Super Seniors: Who could return in 2022? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Purdue may add transfer defensive lineman — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Updated top-300 Class of 2022 rankings — ESPN.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Soccer: Boilermakers unveil 2021 schedule — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ken Eby (1943) Quarterback, Football
Ben Metzger (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dan Bick (1985) Linebacker , Football
Saturday, July 17
Billy McKoy (1948) Defensive End, Football
Jappy Oliver (1955) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Augustyniak (1956) Fullback, Football
Brandon Gorin (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football
Sean Rufolo (1979) Offensive Guard, Football
Sunday, July 18
Tim Eubank (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football
John Anthrop (1958) Guard, Men's Basketball
Claybon Fields (1961) Offensive Line, Football
Mark Brown (1961) Linebacker, Football
Candi Crawford (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball
Brent Grover (1983) Defensive Tackle, Football
Paul Griggs (1994) Kicker, Football
Trae Hart (1996) Wide Receiver, Football
Lindsey Whilby (1999) Guard, Women's Basketball
