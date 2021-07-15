 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-15 23:42:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.16.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

BO: Notes from Purdue basketball practice — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Super Seniors: Who could return in 2022? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue may add transfer defensive lineman — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Updated top-300 Class of 2022 rankings — ESPN.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Soccer: Boilermakers unveil 2021 schedule — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ken Eby (1943) Quarterback, Football

Ben Metzger (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football

Dan Bick (1985) Linebacker , Football

Saturday, July 17

Billy McKoy (1948) Defensive End, Football

Jappy Oliver (1955) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Augustyniak (1956) Fullback, Football

Brandon Gorin (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football

Sean Rufolo (1979) Offensive Guard, Football

Sunday, July 18

Tim Eubank (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football

John Anthrop (1958) Guard, Men's Basketball

Claybon Fields (1961) Offensive Line, Football

Mark Brown (1961) Linebacker, Football

Candi Crawford (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball

Brent Grover (1983) Defensive Tackle, Football

Paul Griggs (1994) Kicker, Football

Trae Hart (1996) Wide Receiver, Football

Lindsey Whilby (1999) Guard, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}