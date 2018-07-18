University Book Store Headlines: 7.18.18
Recruiting
Recruiting: It starts with a look: GoldandBlack.com
Karlaftis and Grant serving as unofficial recruiting coordinators: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue 2019 basketball target Dontaie Allen receives several new offers at Peach Jam: Rivals.com
Just a few issues left for sale of the 2018 Purdue Football Preview. Order tonight and we will ship tomorrow. It's our last print issue and we will extend free shipping offer while supplies last. https://t.co/53Lh9g0Hti pic.twitter.com/XEUyLbPsJZ— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) July 18, 2018
Football
Purdue sets Fan Day festivities for Aug. 11: Purduesports.com
Purdue defense takes simple approach to 2018 season: Journal & Courier ($)
Further details revealed on Marve's domestic battery arrest: Miami Herald
Always good convo with @Grady and @Kevinbowen1070 https://t.co/55er7SJWs5— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) July 17, 2018
Basketball
Swanigan has productive NBA Summer League experience ending in a championship: Journal & Courier ($)
Olympic/Other
Purdue to partner with MainGate, an Indianapolis-based screen printer, on athletic and school merchandise: Inside Indiana Business
Purdue selects preferred developer for two new residence halls: WLFI
Illinois athletics announces $1 million donation: Champaign (IL) News-Gazette
Proud to have @david_blough10 as our nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®! #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/CSUyIJ3bG9— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 17, 2018
Boilermakers born today: July 18
Tim Eubank (1956), Football, Offensive tackle
John Anthrop (1958) Men's Basketball, Guard
Claybon Fields (1961) Football, Offensive line
Candi Crawford (1979) Women's Basketball, Forward
Brent Grover (1983) Football, Defensive tackle
Paul Griggs (1994) Football, Football, Kicker
Trae Hart (1996) Football, Wide Receiver
