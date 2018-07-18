Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 7.18.18

Recruiting

Recruiting: It starts with a look: GoldandBlack.com

Karlaftis and Grant serving as unofficial recruiting coordinators: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue 2019 basketball target Dontaie Allen receives several new offers at Peach Jam: Rivals.com

Football

Purdue sets Fan Day festivities for Aug. 11: Purduesports.com

Purdue defense takes simple approach to 2018 season: Journal & Courier ($)

Further details revealed on Marve's domestic battery arrest: Miami Herald


Basketball

Swanigan has productive NBA Summer League experience ending in a championship: Journal & Courier ($)



Olympic/Other


Purdue to partner with MainGate, an Indianapolis-based screen printer, on athletic and school merchandise: Inside Indiana Business

Purdue selects preferred developer for two new residence halls: WLFI

Illinois athletics announces $1 million donation: Champaign (IL) News-Gazette

Boilermakers born today: July 18

Tim Eubank (1956), Football, Offensive tackle

John Anthrop (1958) Men's Basketball, Guard

Claybon Fields (1961) Football, Offensive line

Candi Crawford (1979) Women's Basketball, Forward

Brent Grover (1983) Football, Defensive tackle

Paul Griggs (1994) Football, Football, Kicker

Trae Hart (1996) Football, Wide Receiver

