University Book Store Headlines: 7.19.18
Recruiting
Q&A series with H.S. coach of 3-star 2019 DL commit Sulaiman Kpaka: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Notebook on Purdue basketball targets at the Summer Jam and more: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue WR target Wandale Robinson still being overlooked in state rankings: NBCLexington18
Q&A series with H.S. coach of 3-star 2019 DL commit @svkthegreat: '(Purdue is) getting a kid with tremendous ability already but one where the potential is still untapped in my opinion.' - https://t.co/3MO77DTiEI— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 18, 2018
Football
Brohm on bringing Blough and Sindelar to media day: 'The fair thing to do' - GoldandBlack.com
Boilers' backfield filled with depth and experience: CNHI Sports Indiana
Griese, Woodson, Colvin and Kerrigan highlight All-Indiana NFL team: Indianapolis Star
Weekly chat session transcript: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ohio State WR coach Zach Smith arrested in May for criminal trespassing: ElevenWarriors.com
Purdue releases 2018 football schedule poster: PurdueSports.com
ICYMI: I sat down with @BoilerFootball QB @david_blough10 about his offseason, attending Peyton Manning passing academy, and the upcoming season @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/Tg2xeAZxqa— Meghan McKeown (@Meghan_WISH8) July 19, 2018
Easy to see why @BoilerFootball is rolling...@JeffBrohm fantastic just now— Dan Dakich (@dandakich) July 18, 2018
Basketball
Carsen Edwards among 13 college basketball players you'll be hearing about in March: NCAA.com
Michigan coach John Beilein agrees to five-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season: Detroit Free Press
Olympic/Other
Indiana names fmr. MLB all-star and Indiana native Scott Rolen as new baseball's director of player development: Indianapolis Star
Louisville officials rule out reversing decision to remove 'Papa John's' name from its football stadium: Louisville Courier-Journal
MSU announces compensation for new AD: Lansing State Journal
Operators are standing by...Great vacation read as you get ready for 2018 season if we do say so ourself. https://t.co/pKi2RDdlDN— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 18, 2018
