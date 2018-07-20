Recruiting

Summer Jam updates - Armaan Franklin and Brandon Newman: GoldandBlack.com ($) Purdue commit Isaiah Thompson named to Peach Jam All-Breakout Team: D1circuit.com



Football

Rugged schedule philosophy not changing under Brohm: GoldandBlack.com Big Ten Network to provide more than 14 hours of live coverage from football media days: Big Ten Network Tickets for 2018 Big Ten Championship Game to go on sale Saturday: Big Ten Conference Boston College coach Steve Addazio excited about his 2018 offense: Boston Herald

Basketball

Boilermakers play well at NBA Summer League: PurdueSports.com Michigan State to open Las Vegas Invitational against UCLA: MLive.com ACC commissioner John Swofford believes basketball’s one-and-done is done: Raleigh News-Observer

Olympic/Other

Fmr. Purdue reliever Ross Leonard following pitching coach Steve Holm to Illinois State: Twitter Purdue signee Andrew Farraye breaks course record with a 65 during the final round of amateur tournament: American Junior Golf Association Purdue professor and wife indicted on fraud charges: WLFI

Boilermakers born today: July 20

Al McFarland (1944) Men's Basketball, Guard Keith Norman (1966) Football, Linebacker Eric Ewer (1968) Men's Basketball, Forward Sean Sester (1986) Football, Offensive Tackle

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 21

Bob Mangene (1945) Football, Halfback Tim Hull (1959) Football, Offensive Guard Jafar Williams (1980) Football, Assistant coach

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 22