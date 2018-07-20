Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-20 07:29:00 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.20.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Recruiting

Summer Jam updates - Armaan Franklin and Brandon Newman: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue commit Isaiah Thompson named to Peach Jam All-Breakout Team: D1circuit.com


Football

Rugged schedule philosophy not changing under Brohm: GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten Network to provide more than 14 hours of live coverage from football media days: Big Ten Network

Tickets for 2018 Big Ten Championship Game to go on sale Saturday: Big Ten Conference

Boston College coach Steve Addazio excited about his 2018 offense: Boston Herald

Basketball

Boilermakers play well at NBA Summer League: PurdueSports.com

Michigan State to open Las Vegas Invitational against UCLA: MLive.com

ACC commissioner John Swofford believes basketball’s one-and-done is done: Raleigh News-Observer

Olympic/Other

Fmr. Purdue reliever Ross Leonard following pitching coach Steve Holm to Illinois State: Twitter

Purdue signee Andrew Farraye breaks course record with a 65 during the final round of amateur tournament: American Junior Golf Association

Purdue professor and wife indicted on fraud charges: WLFI

Boilermakers born today: July 20

Al McFarland (1944) Men's Basketball, Guard

Keith Norman (1966) Football, Linebacker

Eric Ewer (1968) Men's Basketball, Forward

Sean Sester (1986) Football, Offensive Tackle

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 21

Bob Mangene (1945) Football, Halfback

Tim Hull (1959) Football, Offensive Guard

Jafar Williams (1980) Football, Assistant coach

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 22

Artis Zachary (1953) Football, Fullback

Jay Venzin (1955) Football, Offensive Guard

Mike Needham (1957) Men's Basketball, Forward

Robert Oglesby (1967) Football, Wide Receiver

Ryan Wilson (1972) Football, Linebacker

Brandon Jewell (1975) Football, Tight End

Ian Allen (1978) Football, Offensive Guard

Ramon Diaz (1983) Men's Basketball, Forward

Garret Bushong (1985) Football, Tight End

Danny Etling (1994) Football, Quarterback

Ray Ellis (1996) Football, Defensive Tackle

Njeowhduzp1ze5vxpsmu

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}