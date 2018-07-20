University Book Store Headlines: 7.20.18
Recruiting
Summer Jam updates - Armaan Franklin and Brandon Newman: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue commit Isaiah Thompson named to Peach Jam All-Breakout Team: D1circuit.com
Updates from the @NY2LASPORTSLIVE Summer Jam: #Purdue target Armaan Franklin on visit plans and Brandon Newman nets two new offers ($) https://t.co/YwvZ7lElqd pic.twitter.com/Qj1mMXcfhs— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 19, 2018
Football
Rugged schedule philosophy not changing under Brohm: GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten Network to provide more than 14 hours of live coverage from football media days: Big Ten Network
Tickets for 2018 Big Ten Championship Game to go on sale Saturday: Big Ten Conference
Boston College coach Steve Addazio excited about his 2018 offense: Boston Herald
Jeff Brohm not changing or wavering in Purdue's rugged non-conference schedule philosophy - https://t.co/M0uYNPnsKg— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 19, 2018
Basketball
Boilermakers play well at NBA Summer League: PurdueSports.com
Michigan State to open Las Vegas Invitational against UCLA: MLive.com
ACC commissioner John Swofford believes basketball’s one-and-done is done: Raleigh News-Observer
Olympic/Other
Fmr. Purdue reliever Ross Leonard following pitching coach Steve Holm to Illinois State: Twitter
Purdue signee Andrew Farraye breaks course record with a 65 during the final round of amateur tournament: American Junior Golf Association
Purdue professor and wife indicted on fraud charges: WLFI
Down to a couple dozen left. Lots of interest in @JeffBrohm and his 2018 Boilermakers... and lots of good reading in our preview. https://t.co/bujWszg3rS— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 20, 2018
Boilermakers born today: July 20
Al McFarland (1944) Men's Basketball, Guard
Keith Norman (1966) Football, Linebacker
Eric Ewer (1968) Men's Basketball, Forward
Sean Sester (1986) Football, Offensive Tackle
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 21
Bob Mangene (1945) Football, Halfback
Tim Hull (1959) Football, Offensive Guard
Jafar Williams (1980) Football, Assistant coach
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 22
Artis Zachary (1953) Football, Fullback
Jay Venzin (1955) Football, Offensive Guard
Mike Needham (1957) Men's Basketball, Forward
Robert Oglesby (1967) Football, Wide Receiver
Ryan Wilson (1972) Football, Linebacker
Brandon Jewell (1975) Football, Tight End
Ian Allen (1978) Football, Offensive Guard
Ramon Diaz (1983) Men's Basketball, Forward
Garret Bushong (1985) Football, Tight End
Danny Etling (1994) Football, Quarterback
Ray Ellis (1996) Football, Defensive Tackle
