University Book Store Headlines: 7.2.18
Football
Offense needs to take a big step - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue running backs have big goals, fierce competition - GoldandBlack.com
June 30, 2018
Recruiting
Boiling Over-Intel on Purdue football recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Quick update: Four-star Cameron Williams - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Quick update: Malik Hall - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue remains strong with 4our-star defensive end JJ Weaver - GoldandBlack.com ($)
New rule makes for hectic summer - Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette
The look of opportunity in Cleveland. #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/GFy2zlnaWa— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 2, 2018
Basketball
Moore coming off breakthrough season, wants more in New Orleans - GoldandBlack.com
I’m eager to see how local & state media will cover the amazing accomplishment of Elkhart native & 2016 @PurdueVB alumni @annie_drews - who contributed to @usavolleyball Women’s National Team winning the World Championship during grueling 7-week VNL competition. USA! USA!🇺🇸🏐 pic.twitter.com/E4JizITubW— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) July 2, 2018
Olympic/Other
Recent Purdue tennis grad takes lead in world doubles rankings - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: July 2
Bill Clince (1971) Football, Center
