GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 7.21.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 7.21.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video interview: Preston TerrellGoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue targeting newly available DB Tamarion CrumpleyRivals.com ($)

Offensive tackle Josh Sales previews decision — Rivals.com ($)

Gold and Black Radio: The quarterback position — Rivals.com

Basketball: Local Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn may be a high-end prospect — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Inside the best Heisman web sites of the 2000s — ESPN.com

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue football — Rivals.com

College football not yet discussing contingencies — CBS Sports


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Mangene (1945) Halfback, Football

Tim Hull (1959) Offensive Guard, Football

Jafar Williams (1980) Assistant coach, Football

