University Book Store headlines: 7.23.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Recruiting

Boiling Over - Purdue guard targets, football recruiting and more: GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com video - Purdue hoops target Armaan Franklin: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brohm sending not-so-subtle messages to Indiana recruits: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue hoops target Zach Lovelady garnering interest: Rivals.com ($)

Notes - 2019 DE Keith Randolph names Purdue in Top 3: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue continues to target three-star 2019 guard Armaan Franklin from Indianapolis.
GoldandBlack.com

Football

Purdue TE Cole Herdman named to John Mackey Award watch list: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue center Kirk Barron named to Rimington Trophy watch list: GoldandBlack.com

Brohm talks Wrigley Field first pitch and upcoming year two at Purdue: Chicago Tribune

Questions surround Purdue football at Big Ten Media Day: Journal & Courier ($)

Use two Purdue quarterbacks again in 2018? Jeff Brohm needs do it: Journal & Courier ($)

Big Ten breakdown: Rivals.com

Iowa DT Brady Reiff arrested for public intoxication: Des Moines Register ($)

Basketball

Clisby battling cancer: GoldandBlack.com

Nebraska center center Jordy Tshimanga to transfer: HuskerOnline.com

Former Penn St. women’s basketball coach Rene Portland dies at 65: Centre Daily Times


Olympic/Other

Fmr. Purdue closer Ross Learnard ready for next life in coaching at Illinois State: Journal & Courier

Boilermakers team up with Special Olympics: WLFI

Men's City Golf Championship heading into semifinals at at Ackerman-Allen golf course: Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: July 23

Bob Weskamp (1946) Football, Offensive Guard

Ron North (1951) Football, Linebacker

Malvin Warrick (1959) Men's Basketball, Guard

Mark Jackson (1963) Football, Wide Receiver

Brian Goehl (1973) Football, Quarterback

Jason Renn (1984) Football, Quarterback

Sterling Carter (1990) Men's Basketball, Guard

{{ article.author_name }}