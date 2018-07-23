University Book Store headlines: 7.23.18
Recruiting
Boiling Over - Purdue guard targets, football recruiting and more: GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video - Purdue hoops target Armaan Franklin: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brohm sending not-so-subtle messages to Indiana recruits: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue hoops target Zach Lovelady garnering interest: Rivals.com ($)
Notes - 2019 DE Keith Randolph names Purdue in Top 3: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Football
Purdue TE Cole Herdman named to John Mackey Award watch list: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue center Kirk Barron named to Rimington Trophy watch list: GoldandBlack.com
Brohm talks Wrigley Field first pitch and upcoming year two at Purdue: Chicago Tribune
Questions surround Purdue football at Big Ten Media Day: Journal & Courier ($)
Use two Purdue quarterbacks again in 2018? Jeff Brohm needs do it: Journal & Courier ($)
Big Ten breakdown: Rivals.com
Iowa DT Brady Reiff arrested for public intoxication: Des Moines Register ($)
Preseason Recognition for @Cherdman88 💯 #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball #CFBWatchMe @JohnMackeyAward pic.twitter.com/S1viNLO8go— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 20, 2018
Basketball
Clisby battling cancer: GoldandBlack.com
Nebraska center center Jordy Tshimanga to transfer: HuskerOnline.com
Former Penn St. women’s basketball coach Rene Portland dies at 65: Centre Daily Times
10 Impact Big Ten Transfers:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 23, 2018
Evan Boudreaux, Purdue
Keyshawn Woods, Ohio State
Peter Kiss, Rutgers
Evan Taylor, Northwestern
A.J. Turner, Northwestern
Andres Feliz, Illinois
Evan Fitzner, Indiana
Schnider Herard, Maryland
Brock Stull, Minnesota
Trevor Anderson, Wisconsin
Olympic/Other
Fmr. Purdue closer Ross Learnard ready for next life in coaching at Illinois State: Journal & Courier
Boilermakers team up with Special Olympics: WLFI
Men's City Golf Championship heading into semifinals at at Ackerman-Allen golf course: Journal & Courier ($)
Elijah Sindelar, Markus Bailey and David Blough join Coach Brohm on stage. @BoilerFootball in Chicago for Big Ten Media Days. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/t00zGj8FNj— John Purdue Club (@JohnPurdueClub) July 22, 2018
Boilermakers born today: July 23
Bob Weskamp (1946) Football, Offensive Guard
Ron North (1951) Football, Linebacker
Malvin Warrick (1959) Men's Basketball, Guard
Mark Jackson (1963) Football, Wide Receiver
Brian Goehl (1973) Football, Quarterback
Jason Renn (1984) Football, Quarterback
Sterling Carter (1990) Men's Basketball, Guard
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.