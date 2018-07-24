University Book Store headlines: 7.24.18
Recruiting
Purdue target and Michigan verbal commit Stephen Herron flips pledge to Stanford: The Wolverine
Rivals250 OL Saleem Wormley picks Penn State: Rivals.com
Football
Big Ten football media day - Freshmen will play, often but maybe not early: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Video - Jeff Brohm at Big Ten media day: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Big Ten Media Day Blog: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brohm 'very optimistic' about young defensive depth: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Markus Bailey named to 2018 Butkus Award watch list: PurdueSports.com
Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany doesn't expect changes to football divisions: MLive.com
Big Ten announces football preseason honors: Big Ten Conference
Ohio State fires WR coach after wife files domestic violence protection order: USA Today
Basketball
Video - On the Clock with Emmanuel Dowuona: PurdueSports.com
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein places Purdue ninth in preseason Big Ten rankings: CBS Sports/Twitter
ACC commissioner John Swofford hints that league may play early-season basketball games like the Big Ten: Daily Press Media Group
Olympic/Other
More than $45k raised for Purdue basketball voice Larry Clisby as he battles cancer: WLFI
Letter to the editor - Purdue should remove Papa John's founder's name from Krannert: Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: July 24
Ken Long (1953), Football, Offensive Tackle
Bill Nauman (1954), Football, Quarterback
Joe Barry Carroll (1958) Men's Basketball, Center
Darren Rhodes (1961) Football, Defensive Back
Kelly Butler (1982) Football, Offensive Tackle
Mike Otto (1983) Football, Offensive Tackle
Sam Ostarello (1991) Women's Basketball, Guard/Forward
