{{ timeAgo('2018-07-24 08:54:26 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store headlines: 7.24.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting

Purdue target and Michigan verbal commit Stephen Herron flips pledge to Stanford: The Wolverine

Rivals250 OL Saleem Wormley picks Penn State: Rivals.com


Brohm addressed the media Monday at Big Ten football media day in Chicago.
Tom Campbell

Football

Big Ten football media day - Freshmen will play, often but maybe not early: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Video - Jeff Brohm at Big Ten media day: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Big Ten Media Day Blog: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brohm 'very optimistic' about young defensive depth: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Markus Bailey named to 2018 Butkus Award watch list: PurdueSports.com

Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany doesn't expect changes to football divisions: MLive.com

Big Ten announces football preseason honors: Big Ten Conference

Ohio State fires WR coach after wife files domestic violence protection order: USA Today

Purdue freshman Emmanuel Dowuona is an intriguing young player on the Boilermakers roster.
GoldandBlack.com

Basketball

Video - On the Clock with Emmanuel Dowuona: PurdueSports.com

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein places Purdue ninth in preseason Big Ten rankings: CBS Sports/Twitter

ACC commissioner John Swofford hints that league may play early-season basketball games like the Big Ten: Daily Press Media Group

More than $45,000 dollars has been raised on a GoFundme page for the cancer fight for Boilermakers radio broadcaster Larry Clisby.
Tom Campbell

Olympic/Other

More than $45k raised for Purdue basketball voice Larry Clisby as he battles cancer: WLFI

Letter to the editor - Purdue should remove Papa John's founder's name from Krannert: Journal & Courier ($)

Joe Barry Carroll, who still holds the all-time school records for career rebounds (1,148) and blocks (349), turned 59 today.
Gold and Black archives

Boilermakers born today: July 24

Ken Long (1953), Football, Offensive Tackle

Bill Nauman (1954), Football, Quarterback

Joe Barry Carroll (1958) Men's Basketball, Center

Darren Rhodes (1961) Football, Defensive Back

Kelly Butler (1982) Football, Offensive Tackle

Mike Otto (1983) Football, Offensive Tackle

Sam Ostarello (1991) Women's Basketball, Guard/Forward

{{ article.author_name }}