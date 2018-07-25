University Book Store headlines: 7.25.18
Recruiting
2019 Illinois defensive lineman puts Purdue among three favorites: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Interest rising in 2020 four-star forward Ben Carlson, a Purdue target: Rivals.com ($)
Nebraska lands Iowa three-star DE Mosai Newsom: HuskerOnline.com ($)
Indiana offers 2019 Four-Star New Your SG James Bouknight: TheHoosier.com
Nothing but pure class from these four while representing @PurdueSports and all @LifeAtPurdue at #B1GMediaDay the last two days. Thank you, @JeffBrohm, @mb_boiler21, @david_blough10 & @ElijahSindelar 👏👏👏 #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/7dV972ORV9— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 24, 2018
Football
No confirmation on Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson's status vs. Purdue: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Indiana announces transfer LB T.D. Roof ruled eligible for 2018 season: TheHoosier.com
Illinois coach Lovie Smith promising 'results' in 2018 season: Chicago Tribune
Michigan State linebacker Jon Reschke reinstated after racist comments: SpartanMag.com
Urban Meyer updates Ohio State's quarterback development: BuckeyeGrove.com
Beer sales could be coming to Iowa's Kinnick Stadium: Quad City Times
VIDEO - Purdue QB David Blough at Big Ten media day: GoldandBlack.com
Boston College RB A.J. Dillon named ACC preseason Player of the Year: The Boston Globe
Basketball
Larry Clisby makes appearance on Dan Dakich Show: 1070 The Fan - ESPN
Ohio State basketball team set for trip to Spain next month: Associated Press
Illinois set to play Gonzaga in first round of 2018 Maui Invitational: Champaign (IL) News-Gazette
Minnesota set to play Oklahoma State in U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic on Nov. 30: KARE TV - NBC
Olympic/Other
Big Ten Network president blasts Comcast as contract nears end: GoldandBlack.com
Bobinski confirms air conditioning added to Ross-Ade visiting locker room: Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: July 25
Todd Stelma (1976) Football, Linebacker
Brandon Blackmon (1985) Football, Free Safety
