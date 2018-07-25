Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 7.25.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Recruiting

2019 Illinois defensive lineman puts Purdue among three favorites: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Interest rising in 2020 four-star forward Ben Carlson, a Purdue target: Rivals.com ($)

Nebraska lands Iowa three-star DE Mosai Newsom: HuskerOnline.com ($)

Indiana offers 2019 Four-Star New Your SG James Bouknight: TheHoosier.com

Football

No confirmation on Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson's status vs. Purdue: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Indiana announces transfer LB T.D. Roof ruled eligible for 2018 season: TheHoosier.com

Illinois coach Lovie Smith promising 'results' in 2018 season: Chicago Tribune

Michigan State linebacker Jon Reschke reinstated after racist comments: SpartanMag.com

Urban Meyer updates Ohio State's quarterback development: BuckeyeGrove.com

Beer sales could be coming to Iowa's Kinnick Stadium: Quad City Times

VIDEO - Purdue QB David Blough at Big Ten media day: GoldandBlack.com

Boston College RB A.J. Dillon named ACC preseason Player of the Year: The Boston Globe

Larry Clisby detailed his cancer fight on The Dan Dakich Show Tuesday afternoon.
Charles Jischke

Basketball

Larry Clisby makes appearance on Dan Dakich Show: 1070 The Fan - ESPN

Ohio State basketball team set for trip to Spain next month: Associated Press

Illinois set to play Gonzaga in first round of 2018 Maui Invitational: Champaign (IL) News-Gazette

Minnesota set to play Oklahoma State in U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic on Nov. 30: KARE TV - NBC


Mike Bobinski confirms Tuesday at Big Ten media day that the visiting locker room will have air conditioning starting this season.

Olympic/Other

Big Ten Network president blasts Comcast as contract nears end: GoldandBlack.com

Bobinski confirms air conditioning added to Ross-Ade visiting locker room: Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: July 25

Todd Stelma (1976) Football, Linebacker

Brandon Blackmon (1985) Football, Free Safety

