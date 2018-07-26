Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 7.26.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting

Chat session transcript with Brian Neubert: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Indiana notes from day one of final July evaluation period: TheHoosier.com ($)

Ohio native 2020 three-star RB Hubbard commits to the Buckeyes: BuckeyeGrove.com

Recruiting flexibility helps Penn State assemble 2019 class: BlueWhite Illustrated

Kansas received two federal subpoenas for info related to hoops recruiting: Kansas City Star

Football

Big Ten coaches back Delany’s push for mandated injury report: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brohm sets over/under on trick plays at 50 for 2018 season: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue punter Joe Schopper named to 2018 Ray Guy Award watch list: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Indiana's Tom Allen wants to keep defense fresher in 2018: TheHoosier.com ($)

Penn State's James Franklin and Jim Delany differ on a key playoff-deciding topic: Centre Daily Times

Harbaugh bullish about progress on both OL and DL: TheWolverine.com

Clibsy details his battle with cancer with GoldandBlack.com's publisher Alan Karpick.
Tom Campbell

Basketball

Old National Presents - Cliz's battle: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue redshirt freshmen due to get some added experience this month: GoldandBlack.com

Ohio State basketball going to Spain: Associated Press

Minnesota to play Oklahoma State in U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic on Nov. 30: NCAA.com

Olympic/Other

Two Purdue men's golfers named Srixon / Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars: PurdueSports.com

Purdue on Papa John's name on campus: Trustees say they need more time: Journal & Courier ($)

Former IU swimmer Blake Pieroni shocks world, Olympic champs in 100 freestyle: Indianapolis Star ($)

How cord-cutting can change the entire landscape of college football: Yahoo! Sports

Boilermakers born today: July 25

Dave Ivlow (1944) Football, Fullback

Chris Davis (1963) Football, Defensive Line

Todd Mitchell (1966) Men's Basketball, Forward

Reggie Johnson (1975) Football, Defensive Back

Eric Mebane (1990) Football, Defensive End

{{ article.author_name }}