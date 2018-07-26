University Book Store headlines: 7.26.18
Recruiting
Chat session transcript with Brian Neubert: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Indiana notes from day one of final July evaluation period: TheHoosier.com ($)
Ohio native 2020 three-star RB Hubbard commits to the Buckeyes: BuckeyeGrove.com
Recruiting flexibility helps Penn State assemble 2019 class: BlueWhite Illustrated
Kansas received two federal subpoenas for info related to hoops recruiting: Kansas City Star
Football
Big Ten coaches back Delany’s push for mandated injury report: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brohm sets over/under on trick plays at 50 for 2018 season: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue punter Joe Schopper named to 2018 Ray Guy Award watch list: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Indiana's Tom Allen wants to keep defense fresher in 2018: TheHoosier.com ($)
Penn State's James Franklin and Jim Delany differ on a key playoff-deciding topic: Centre Daily Times
Harbaugh bullish about progress on both OL and DL: TheWolverine.com
Basketball
Old National Presents - Cliz's battle: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue redshirt freshmen due to get some added experience this month: GoldandBlack.com
Ohio State basketball going to Spain: Associated Press
Minnesota to play Oklahoma State in U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic on Nov. 30: NCAA.com
Olympic/Other
Two Purdue men's golfers named Srixon / Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars: PurdueSports.com
Purdue on Papa John's name on campus: Trustees say they need more time: Journal & Courier ($)
Former IU swimmer Blake Pieroni shocks world, Olympic champs in 100 freestyle: Indianapolis Star ($)
How cord-cutting can change the entire landscape of college football: Yahoo! Sports
Boilermakers born today: July 25
Dave Ivlow (1944) Football, Fullback
Chris Davis (1963) Football, Defensive Line
Todd Mitchell (1966) Men's Basketball, Forward
Reggie Johnson (1975) Football, Defensive Back
Eric Mebane (1990) Football, Defensive End
