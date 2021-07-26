University Book Store Headlines: 7.26.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE RECRUITING
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Mikey Williams signs with Excel Sports for NIL deal expected to 'generate millions' for high school basketball star - ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue quarterback job is 'open competion' - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue plan was to tap transfer portal for help. Mission accomplished - GoldandBlack.com
David Bell's role should expand even further this season - GoldandBlack.com
With OU and Texas nearing Big 12 exit, here's the biggest questions looming over college athletics - Yahoo.com
Big 12 officials discuss extra revenue shares for Texas, Oklahoma as enticement not to leave for SEC - CBSSports.com
Coaching changes, renewed energy must help Purdue defense improve - JCOnline.com
Big Ten keeps 'close eye' on expansion as Oklahoma, Texas flirt with SEC - JCOline.com
Big Ten football media days: Jeff Brohm sees 2021 as the year Purdue proves its worth - IndyStar.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day suggests a revenue-sharing formula for players' endorsement money - Yahoo.com
New Pac-12 commish on expansion: 'We’d be foolish not to listen if schools call us' - Yahoo.com
Where do leftover Big 12 teams land? - CBSSports.com
Students, athletes... artists? - Exponent.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Men of Mackey ousted by Carmen's Crew, 80-69 - GoldandBlack.com
Men of Mackey advance, 83-74 - GoldandBlack.com
'Men of Mackey' advance to 2nd round of alumni tourney - Exponent.com
Bill Self test positive for COVID - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Four members of Swim-Dive set to compete at Olympics - PurdueSports.com
Incoming freshman wins first Old Golden Ticket - Exponent.com
Forme Tour could lead to other PGA Tour-affiliated events at Purdue - JCOnline.com
Purdue athletics aims to reach 'as close to 100% as we can' with COVID-19 vaccinations - JCOnllne.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Ivlow (1944) Fullback, Football
Chris Davis (1963) Defensive Line, Football
Todd Mitchell (1966) Forward, Men's Basketball
Darius Pittman (1998) Tight End, Football
Reggie Johnson (1975) Defensive Back, Football
Eric Mebane (1990) Defensive End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.