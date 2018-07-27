Recruiting

'Boiling Over' on where Purdue coaches are for this final July period: GoldandBlack.com ($) Nebraska lands verbal commit from three-star 2020 QB Logan Smothers: HuskerOnline.com 2019 four-Star SG James Bouknight talks about Indiana offer: TheHoosier.com Recruiting roundup: Big recruiting weekend for Illini: OrangeandBlueNews.com James Franklin 'proud' of Penn State's recruiting to date as Lasch Bash weekend arrives: PennLive.com

Markell Jones led Purdue in rushing last season and is one of four veteran tailbacks returning in 2018. Getty Images

Football

NCAA.com writer Joe Boozell projects Edwards will win the Naismith Award given to the nation's best player. AP

Basketball

Carsen Edwards wining the Naismith Award among 64 fearless predictions for the 2018-19 season: NCAA.com Knicks sign former Hoosier Noah Vonleh: IUHoosers.com Penn State men's basketball exhibition game set for Nov. 3: GoPSUSports.com Michigan women's basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico's salary will exceed $700,000 a year: The Detroit News

Go on a visual journey with @PurdueWrestling's Jacob Aven as he guides you through his experiences, thoughts and reflections from his month-long study abroad and student teaching opportunity in Tanzania. https://t.co/ViB9xjoy1u pic.twitter.com/biXM4wHXOW — #OnlyTheStrong (@PurdueSports) July 26, 2018

Olympic/Other

Purdue wrestler Jacob Aven recounts month in Tazenia: PurdueSports.com Michigan State trustees are frequent fliers on team road trips: Detroit Free Press ($) Pac-12 expanding game-shortening initiative to 30 games: The Spokesman-Review Minnesota women’s and men’s track & field programs honored by U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association: GopherSports.com

Just a few days before preseason camp begins, Purdue safeties coach Anthony Poindexter celebrates his 41st birthday on Saturday. GoldandBlack.com

Boilermakers born today: July 27

David Booker (1960) Football, Tailback Bob Nommensen (1961) Football, Linebacker Ed Clark (1963) Football, Running Back Brian Lohman (1973) Football, Free Safety Willie Fells (1976) Football, Linebacker Willie Bach (1982) Football, Offensive Guard Aya Traore (1983) Women's Basketball, Forward Tyler Haston (1987) Football, Linebacker Bryson Scott (1994) Men's Basketball, Guard, Dedrick Mackey (1997) Football, Cornerback

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 28

Gary Vargyas (1958) Football, Defensive Back Mark Hagen (1969) Football, Assistant Coach Anthony Poindexter (1976) Football, Assistant Coach

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 29