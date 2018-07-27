University Book Store headlines: 7.27.18
Recruiting
'Boiling Over' on where Purdue coaches are for this final July period: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Nebraska lands verbal commit from three-star 2020 QB Logan Smothers: HuskerOnline.com
2019 four-Star SG James Bouknight talks about Indiana offer: TheHoosier.com
Recruiting roundup: Big recruiting weekend for Illini: OrangeandBlueNews.com
James Franklin 'proud' of Penn State's recruiting to date as Lasch Bash weekend arrives: PennLive.com
Football
Position Preview: Which RB will get carries, and when?: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Position Preview: Jeff Brohm to 'let (QB) thing play out': GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brian Hartline elevated by Ohio State to interim WR coach: BuckeyeGrove.com
Hawkeyes enter training camp with three RBs in search of starting job: Des Moines Register ($)
Michigan State's L.J. Scott: Michigan football is 'our little sisters': Detroit Free Press ($)
Illinois senior center Nick Allegretti named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list: FightingIllini.com
Basketball
Carsen Edwards wining the Naismith Award among 64 fearless predictions for the 2018-19 season: NCAA.com
Knicks sign former Hoosier Noah Vonleh: IUHoosers.com
Penn State men's basketball exhibition game set for Nov. 3: GoPSUSports.com
Michigan women's basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico's salary will exceed $700,000 a year: The Detroit News
Go on a visual journey with @PurdueWrestling's Jacob Aven as he guides you through his experiences, thoughts and reflections from his month-long study abroad and student teaching opportunity in Tanzania. https://t.co/ViB9xjoy1u pic.twitter.com/biXM4wHXOW— #OnlyTheStrong (@PurdueSports) July 26, 2018
Olympic/Other
Purdue wrestler Jacob Aven recounts month in Tazenia: PurdueSports.com
Michigan State trustees are frequent fliers on team road trips: Detroit Free Press ($)
Pac-12 expanding game-shortening initiative to 30 games: The Spokesman-Review
Minnesota women’s and men’s track & field programs honored by U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association: GopherSports.com
Boilermakers born today: July 27
David Booker (1960) Football, Tailback
Bob Nommensen (1961) Football, Linebacker
Ed Clark (1963) Football, Running Back
Brian Lohman (1973) Football, Free Safety
Willie Fells (1976) Football, Linebacker
Willie Bach (1982) Football, Offensive Guard
Aya Traore (1983) Women's Basketball, Forward
Tyler Haston (1987) Football, Linebacker
Bryson Scott (1994) Men's Basketball, Guard,
Dedrick Mackey (1997) Football, Cornerback
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 28
Gary Vargyas (1958) Football, Defensive Back
Mark Hagen (1969) Football, Assistant Coach
Anthony Poindexter (1976) Football, Assistant Coach
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays: July 29
Nick Cannone (1952) Football, Defensive Back
Mark Fischer (1974) Football, Offensive Tackle
Rich Gillcrese (1982) Football, Running Back