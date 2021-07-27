University Book Store Headlines: 7.27.2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue is getting an 'elite football player' in Joe Strickland - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm 'excited' about playing ND in what shapes up as tough schedule - GoldandBlack.com
Texas, Oklahoma make first formal step toward joining SEC and exiting Big 12 - Yahoo.com
Big Ten Week: Five MVP candidates - Rivals.com
Purdue football season ticket sales set to surpass 2019 mark - JCOnline.com
New Pac-12 commish on expansion: 'We’d be foolish not to listen if schools call us' - Yahoo.com
College football realignment fallout: What's next with Texas, Oklahoma stating intent to leave Big 12 for SEC - CBSSports.com
Pac-12 Media Day 2021 - CBSSports.com
Will Texas, Oklahoma really move to the SEC? We answer the biggest questions - ESPN.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Petition created to save WBAA - Exponent.com
Boilermakers enjoy successful weekend on the links - PurdueSports.com
Forme Tour brings Brian Carlson to home course, second family at Purdue - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
David Booker (1960) Tailback, Football
Bob Nommensen (1961) Linebacker, Football
Ed Clark (1963) Running Back, Football
Brian Lohman (1973) Free Safety, Football
Willie Fells (1976) Linebacker, Football
Willie Bach (1982) Offensive Guard, Football
Aya Traore (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball
Tyler Haston (1987) Linebacker, Football
Bryson Scott (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dedrick Mackey (1997) Cornerback, Football
