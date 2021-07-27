 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-27 05:37:11 -0500') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 7.27.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue is getting an 'elite football player' in Joe Strickland - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm 'excited' about playing ND in what shapes up as tough schedule - GoldandBlack.com

Texas, Oklahoma make first formal step toward joining SEC and exiting Big 12 - Yahoo.com

Big Ten Week: Five MVP candidates - Rivals.com

Purdue football season ticket sales set to surpass 2019 mark - JCOnline.com

New Pac-12 commish on expansion: 'We’d be foolish not to listen if schools call us' - Yahoo.com

College football realignment fallout: What's next with Texas, Oklahoma stating intent to leave Big 12 for SEC - CBSSports.com

Pac-12 Media Day 2021 - CBSSports.com

Will Texas, Oklahoma really move to the SEC? We answer the biggest questions - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Petition created to save WBAA - Exponent.com

Boilermakers enjoy successful weekend on the links - PurdueSports.com

Forme Tour brings Brian Carlson to home course, second family at Purdue - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

David Booker (1960) Tailback, Football

Bob Nommensen (1961) Linebacker, Football

Ed Clark (1963) Running Back, Football

Brian Lohman (1973) Free Safety, Football

Willie Fells (1976) Linebacker, Football

Willie Bach (1982) Offensive Guard, Football

Aya Traore (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball

Tyler Haston (1987) Linebacker, Football

Bryson Scott (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball

Dedrick Mackey (1997) Cornerback, Football

