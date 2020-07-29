 Purdue University football basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-29 06:30:22 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 7.29.2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue adds Florida athlete Rickey Smith to 2021 class - GoldandBlack.com

Texas O-lineman Remington Strickland has Purdue on his list of eight - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Clocking ticking as Big Ten schools await release of 2020 schedule - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Big Ten football a go? Or no? - GoldandBlack.com

What can college football leaders learn from the Marlins' mess? - Yahoo.com

NCAA allows college football season to start one week early - Yahoo.com

Power 5 conferences' season plans 'don't have to be identical,' says Big 12 commissioner - ESPN.com

What the MLB’s coronavirus outbreak could mean for college football - Deseret.com

Column: Balancing act: Why ADs are holding out for college football season - SanDiegoUnionTribune.com

Opponent preview: Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com

After weeks of delaying, decision time is here for college football - SI.com

Ohio State football attendance limited to 20 percent, face coverings required and no tailgating for 2020 - Cleveland.com

UNC Football Reduces Stadium Capacity, Cancels Season Tickets Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic - Chapelboro.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

20 for '20: Purdue basketball's best in the 2000s - IndyStar.com


OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Coronavirus: Purdue proceeds with plans to bring back athletes - JCOnline.com

No football could lead to 40-45 schools breaking away from the Power 5 structure - Sportico.com

WL resident sues mayor over mask order - PurdueExponent.com

Why are 'student-athletes' on campus when other students aren't? - AZCentral.com

Purdue prof attracts cult following as expert on 'The Black Death' - PurdueExponent.com

Financial details concealed in new Purdue athletics, Nike deal - JCOnline.com

IU establishes 1st institutional entity inspired by Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition - CrimsonQuarry.com

Rutgers faculty union sues for athletic records - InsideHigherEd.com

Purdue men’s golf garners academic accolades - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Nick Cannone (1952) Defensive Back, Football

Mark Fischer (1974) Offensive Tackle, Football

Rich Gillcrese (1982) Running Back, Football

