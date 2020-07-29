Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Carsen Edwards ( @Cboogie_3 ) just put James Harden in the rim. 😱 (🎥: @NBA ) pic.twitter.com/fPeAnLvy6w

Texas O-lineman Remington Strickland has Purdue on his list of eight - GoldandBlack.com

Clocking ticking as Big Ten schools await release of 2020 schedule - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Big Ten football a go? Or no? - GoldandBlack.com

What can college football leaders learn from the Marlins' mess? - Yahoo.com

NCAA allows college football season to start one week early - Yahoo.com

Power 5 conferences' season plans 'don't have to be identical,' says Big 12 commissioner - ESPN.com

What the MLB’s coronavirus outbreak could mean for college football - Deseret.com

Column: Balancing act: Why ADs are holding out for college football season - SanDiegoUnionTribune.com

Opponent preview: Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com

After weeks of delaying, decision time is here for college football - SI.com

Ohio State football attendance limited to 20 percent, face coverings required and no tailgating for 2020 - Cleveland.com

UNC Football Reduces Stadium Capacity, Cancels Season Tickets Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic - Chapelboro.com