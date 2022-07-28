University Book Store Headlines: 7.29.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: Kendrick Gilbert, Xavier Booker and much more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue Camp Preview: Linebackers — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue Camp Preview: Defensive Line — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Charlie Jones named to Hornung Award watch list — PurdueSports.com
Mapping out a 16-team Playoff — Yahoo Sports
How a tweet revealed challenges of unionization — SI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Nick Cannone (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Mark Fischer (1974) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rich Gillcrese (1982) Running Back, Football
Saturday, July 30
None
Sunday, July 31
Earl Brown (1942) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Ben McCall (1959) Running Back, Football
Darren Myles (1966) Running Back, Football
Johnny Thompson (1994) Linebacker, Football
David Blough (1995) Quarterback, Football
Rob Simmons (1995) Defensive end, Football
Michael Mendez (1997) Offensive Line, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.