University Book Store headlines: 7.3.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

Three-star TE recaps recent visit to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wide receiver target announcing later this week - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Sanders ready to be a mentor after committing to Purdue - Chicago Tribune


Football

Big Ten ADs looking for injury reporting system - CBSSports.com

Increasing number of QBs transferring - USA Today

Illinois seeing fundraising support grow in football - Daily Illini

Basketball

Weekly Word: NCAA, Men's hoops and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Who is Purdue's point guard? It might have two - GoldandBlack.com

What every Indiana resident should do before they die - Evansville Courier Press

Olympic/Other

Cribby hired as baseball assistant - Purduesports.com

Lindblom a Korean All-Star - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers Born Today: July 3

Ken Novak (1954) Football, Defensive tackle

Herb Robinson (1964) Men's Basketball, Forward

lBill Gildea (1965) Football, Defensive tackle

Maynard Lewis (1979) Men's Basketball, Guard

{{ article.author_name }}