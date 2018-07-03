University Book Store headlines: 7.3.18
#MondayMotivation #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 2, 2018
🔗 ➡️ https://t.co/8LyfaPg5zt pic.twitter.com/qmpnWQ7Bjq
Recruiting
Three-star TE recaps recent visit to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wide receiver target announcing later this week - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Sanders ready to be a mentor after committing to Purdue - Chicago Tribune
Preseason Recognition#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/fW717KuPvR— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 2, 2018
Football
QB U? Compiled the Colleges with the Most NFL QB Starts All-Time:— WestCoastCFB (@WestcoastCfb) July 2, 2018
1. Purdue 822
2. USC 645
3. Washington 641
4. Michigan 623
5. Stanford 601
6. Miami 573
7. Notre Dame 568 pic.twitter.com/8FRUDFoeNi
Big Ten ADs looking for injury reporting system - CBSSports.com
Increasing number of QBs transferring - USA Today
Illinois seeing fundraising support grow in football - Daily Illini
God is good. Thank you for allowing me to recover quickly and have my first showing for an amazing team. BEYOND BLESSED!!! #JazzNation— Isaac Haas (@theoriginalhaas) July 3, 2018
Basketball
Weekly Word: NCAA, Men's hoops and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Who is Purdue's point guard? It might have two - GoldandBlack.com
What every Indiana resident should do before they die - Evansville Courier Press
Who is Pudue
Excited to announce Lonnie Greene as Head Coach of #UKTF and #UKXC.— UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) July 3, 2018
Welcome to #BBN, Coach Greene!
Full announcement ➡️ https://t.co/81IaenA8pB pic.twitter.com/QlnS6kylix
Olympic/Other
Cribby hired as baseball assistant - Purduesports.com
Lindblom a Korean All-Star - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers Born Today: July 3
Ken Novak (1954) Football, Defensive tackle
Herb Robinson (1964) Men's Basketball, Forward
lBill Gildea (1965) Football, Defensive tackle
Maynard Lewis (1979) Men's Basketball, Guard
