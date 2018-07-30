University Book Store headlines: 7.30.18
Recruiting
Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup: GoldandBlack.com ($)
2019 offensive lineman Michael Cartwright commits to Indiana: TheHoosier.com ($)
Penn State’s recruiting strategy evolves to match 2019’s in-state challenge: The Athletic ($)
DE Seth Coleman commits to Illinois following visit: OrangeandBlueNews.com
Grieco becomes third New Jersey DB to commit to Rutgers' 2019 class: The Knight Report
2020 four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren commits to Michigan: The Wolverine ($)
Football
Positional Preview: Offensive line - In Barron they trust: GoldandBlack.com ($)
First four games pivotal to coach Jeff Brohm's second season: South Bend Tribune
Countdown to Purdue football training camp - Special teams: Journal & Courier ($)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs arrested on OWI charge: Des Moines Register ($)
Badgers have questions to answer before season starts: BadgerBlitz.com ($)
Michigan RB Kareem Walker transfers to Fort Scott Community College in Kansa: The Wolverine ($)
Basketball
P.J. Thompson will begin professional career in Denmark: Journal & Courier ($)
Larry Clisby, the radio voice of Purdue basketball, fighting cancer battle: The Athletic ($)
Former Evansville coach Marty Simmons joins the Clemson staff: Evansville Courier & Press ($)
Wolverines have talented freshmen who are ‘way more advanced’: NCAA.com
Olympic/Other
Purdue researchers look to decrease sports concussions: WISH-TV
Ben Mattingly rolls to first Men's City golf championship at Kampen: Journal & Courier ($)
Seven Minnesota hockey players named All-American scholars: Gophersports.com