Jeff Brohm begins his second fall preseason camp this week.
USA Today Sports
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Recruiting

Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup: GoldandBlack.com ($)

2019 offensive lineman Michael Cartwright commits to Indiana: TheHoosier.com ($)

Penn State’s recruiting strategy evolves to match 2019’s in-state challenge: The Athletic ($)

DE Seth Coleman commits to Illinois following visit: OrangeandBlueNews.com

Grieco becomes third New Jersey DB to commit to Rutgers' 2019 class: The Knight Report

2020 four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren commits to Michigan: The Wolverine ($)

Purdue center Kirk Barron leads an offensive line that is only losing one starter from the beginning of the 2017 season.
Tom Campbell

Football

Positional Preview: Offensive line - In Barron they trust: GoldandBlack.com ($)

First four games pivotal to coach Jeff Brohm's second season: South Bend Tribune

Countdown to Purdue football training camp - Special teams: Journal & Courier ($)

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs arrested on OWI charge: Des Moines Register ($)

Badgers have questions to answer before season starts: BadgerBlitz.com ($)

Michigan RB Kareem Walker transfers to Fort Scott Community College in Kansa: The Wolverine ($)

Basketball

P.J. Thompson will begin professional career in Denmark: Journal & Courier ($)

Larry Clisby, the radio voice of Purdue basketball, fighting cancer battle: The Athletic ($)

Former Evansville coach Marty Simmons joins the Clemson staff: Evansville Courier & Press ($)

Wolverines have talented freshmen who are ‘way more advanced’: NCAA.com

Olympic/Other

Purdue researchers look to decrease sports concussions: WISH-TV

Ben Mattingly rolls to first Men's City golf championship at Kampen: Journal & Courier ($)

Seven Minnesota hockey players named All-American scholars: Gophersports.com

