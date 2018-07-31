University Book Store headlines: 7.31.18
Recruiting
Four-star 2019 DT Steven Faucheux verbally commits to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three-star 2019 WR TJ Sheffield verbally commits to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com ($)
What it means, Purdue's Monday night: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Hot Board 7.30: Purdue's men's basketball class of 2019 focus: GoldandBlack.com ($)
The latest on IU basketball's pursuit of legacy recruit Trendon Watford: Indianapolis Star ($)
Louisville football lands biggest commitment yet in class of 2019: Louisville Courier Journal
Football
Defensive line position preview - Lots of new faces: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Linebacker position preview - The biggest star and 'thinnest' spot: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wisconsin's ceiling rests on the arm of quarterback Alex Hornibrook: Sports Illustrated
Scott Frost's title rings and other stolen from his home are found: The Journal Gazette
Isaiah Prince rises from depths to lead Ohio State offensive line: The Columbus Gazette
New Michigan State AD wants to see Spartan Stadium filled: MLive.com
Dakota Mathias overseeing his basketball (obviously) camp at Harrison High School. pic.twitter.com/NMFwpO0zLp— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 30, 2018
Basketball
Dakota Mathias, PJ Thompson starting up camps: GoldandBlack.com
Carsen Edwards invited to a pair of prestigious camps: PurdueSports.com
Vernon Carey on Michigan State: Spartans think 'I can be their guy': USA Today
Olympic/Other
Tess Soefje joins Illini softball staff as volunteer assistant coach: FightingIllini.com
Iowa's Charlie Hoyle named men’s golf assistant coach: HawkeyeSports.com
Iowa's Eve Stewart earns silver at World Rowing Championships: HawkeyeSports.com
Wisconsin duo compete in 2018 World Rowing Championships: UWBadgers.com
Boilermakers born today: July 31
Earl Brown (1942) Men's Basketball, Center/Forward
Ben McCall (1959) Football, Running Back
Darren Myles (1966) Football, Running Back
Johnny Thompson (1994) Football, Linebacker
David Blough (1995) Football, Quarterback
Rob Simmons (1995) Football, Defensive end
Michael Mendez (1997) Football, Offensive Line
