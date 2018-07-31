Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 7.31.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff
Four-star 2019 defensive lineman Steven Faucheux verbally committed to Purdue Monday evening.
Rivals.com

Recruiting 

Four-star 2019 DT Steven Faucheux verbally commits to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three-star 2019 WR TJ Sheffield verbally commits to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com ($)

What it means, Purdue's Monday night: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Hot Board 7.30: Purdue's men's basketball class of 2019 focus: GoldandBlack.com ($)

The latest on IU basketball's pursuit of legacy recruit Trendon Watford: Indianapolis Star ($)

Louisville football lands biggest commitment yet in class of 2019: Louisville Courier Journal

Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt enters his second year on the job with only four returning starters.
Tom Campbell

Football

Defensive line position preview - Lots of new faces: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Linebacker position preview - The biggest star and 'thinnest' spot: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wisconsin's ceiling rests on the arm of quarterback Alex Hornibrook: Sports Illustrated

Scott Frost's title rings and other stolen from his home are found: The Journal Gazette

Isaiah Prince rises from depths to lead Ohio State offensive line: The Columbus Gazette

New Michigan State AD wants to see Spartan Stadium filled: MLive.com

Basketball

Dakota Mathias, PJ Thompson starting up camps: GoldandBlack.com

Carsen Edwards invited to a pair of prestigious camps: PurdueSports.com

Vernon Carey on Michigan State: Spartans think 'I can be their guy': USA Today

Olympic/Other

Tess Soefje joins Illini softball staff as volunteer assistant coach: FightingIllini.com

Iowa's Charlie Hoyle named men’s golf assistant coach: HawkeyeSports.com

Iowa's Eve Stewart earns silver at World Rowing Championships: HawkeyeSports.com

Wisconsin duo compete in 2018 World Rowing Championships: UWBadgers.com

Purdue quarterback David Blough turns 23 years old today.
USA Today Sports

Boilermakers born today: July 31

Earl Brown (1942) Men's Basketball, Center/Forward

Ben McCall (1959) Football, Running Back

Darren Myles (1966) Football, Running Back

Johnny Thompson (1994) Football, Linebacker

David Blough (1995) Football, Quarterback

Rob Simmons (1995) Football, Defensive end

Michael Mendez (1997) Football, Offensive Line

