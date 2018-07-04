Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-04 10:10:58 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.4.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

Five-star Challenge analysis: Marvin Grant - Rivals.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat transript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Mailbag: Evan Boudreaux' role - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boilermaker quartet ready for summer league - Purduesports.com

Football

Order Gold and Black Illustrated's 2018 football preview issue - GoldandBlackDigital.com

Olympic/Other

Five questions with new Purdue exec athletic administrator Lee De Leon - GoldanBlack.com

A different viewpoint on legalized sports gambling - AP News

Greene heads to Kentucky - Journal & Courier ($)

Baseball hires new assistant - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: July 4

George Steinbrenner (1930, deceased) Football, Assistant coach

Paul Zarlengo (1957) Fooball, Middle guard

Stanford Keglar (1985) Football, Linebacker

Jess Trussell (1997) Football, Tight end


