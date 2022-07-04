 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-04 06:50:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.4.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Thoughts from the Weekend - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten coaches blindsided by UCLA, USC - GoldandBlack.com

Wins difficult to come by for Purdue against USC/UCLA - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten sweetens pot--has 'manifest destiny' - Sportico

PURDUE RECRUITING

In-state tight end chooses Purdue - GoldandBlack.com | Greenfield Reporter

Purdue gets commitment from Florida safety - GoldandBlack.com | Daily Commercial

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue collective launches website - GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

George Steinbrenner (dec.) (1930) Assistant Coach, Football

Paul Zarlengo (1957) Middle Guard, Football

Stanford Keglar (1985) Linebacker , Football

Jess Trussell (1997) Tight End, Football

