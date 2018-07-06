Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-06 07:40:28 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.6.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Order now! Gold and Black's 2018 Purdue Football Preview - GoldandBlackDigital.com

Brees in sports bar business - Florida Today

Brees likely to break record in sixth game - NBCSports

The best numbers in Purdue football (1-5) - Journal & Courier ($)

Newcomers hold the key to Purdue's defensie - Journal & Courier ($)

Greatest seasons from Big Ten teams - CBSSports

Recruiting

Purdue remains in play for 4-star linebacker - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Malik Hall knows Purdue well by now - GoldandBlack.com ($)

A new era for basketball recruiting? ADU.com

Basketball

Carsen Edwards ranked No. 1 - Journal & Courier ($) | NCAA.com

Vincent Edwards officially signs with Rockets - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Other

Purdue promotes Elliott to head track coach - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com

Race on to put hotel rooms near Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)

Tax bill has big-time implications on big-time college sports - Kentucky.com

OSU wrestling situation update - NBCNews.com

Boilermakers born today: July 6

Dennis Pabich (1944) Football, Tight End

Ernie Schramayr (1966) Football, Running back, punter

Pete Trinidad (1969) Football, Offensive guard

Bobby Farmer (1982) Football, Quarterback

Preston Numa (1988) Football Defensive tackle

Jordan Roos (1993) Football, Offensive lineman

Boilermaker birthdays tomorrow: July 7

John Handy (1949 Football, Fullback

Mike Tasso (1955) Football, Offensive tackle

Rich Wetendorf (1955) Football, Center

Jim Gaffigan (1966) Football, Defensive line

Ben Jones (1982) Football, Kicker

Zach Heiniger (1989) Football, Linebacker

Boilermaker birthdays Sunday: July 8

Mike Williams (1950 Football, Center

Don Anderson (1963) Football, Cornerback

Taver Johnson (1972) Football, Assistant coach

Mark Bigonger (1975) Football, Offensive tackle

R'Kes Starling (1978) Football, Cornerback

