University Book Store Headlines: 7.6.18
Preseason Recognition 💪 @ElijahSindelar#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/li0JOxr2u0— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 5, 2018
Football
Order now! Gold and Black's 2018 Purdue Football Preview - GoldandBlackDigital.com
Brees in sports bar business - Florida Today
Brees likely to break record in sixth game - NBCSports
The best numbers in Purdue football (1-5) - Journal & Courier ($)
Newcomers hold the key to Purdue's defensie - Journal & Courier ($)
Greatest seasons from Big Ten teams - CBSSports
#TBT featuring this nifty run by @blockknox1! #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/WZaFKsa0L9— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 5, 2018
Recruiting
Purdue remains in play for 4-star linebacker - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Malik Hall knows Purdue well by now - GoldandBlack.com ($)
A new era for basketball recruiting? ADU.com
Basketball
Carsen Edwards ranked No. 1 - Journal & Courier ($) | NCAA.com
Vincent Edwards officially signs with Rockets - Journal & Courier ($)
Olympic/Other
Purdue promotes Elliott to head track coach - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com
Race on to put hotel rooms near Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)
Tax bill has big-time implications on big-time college sports - Kentucky.com
OSU wrestling situation update - NBCNews.com
Boilermakers born today: July 6
Dennis Pabich (1944) Football, Tight End
Ernie Schramayr (1966) Football, Running back, punter
Pete Trinidad (1969) Football, Offensive guard
Bobby Farmer (1982) Football, Quarterback
Preston Numa (1988) Football Defensive tackle
Jordan Roos (1993) Football, Offensive lineman
Boilermaker birthdays tomorrow: July 7
John Handy (1949 Football, Fullback
Mike Tasso (1955) Football, Offensive tackle
Rich Wetendorf (1955) Football, Center
Jim Gaffigan (1966) Football, Defensive line
Ben Jones (1982) Football, Kicker
Zach Heiniger (1989) Football, Linebacker
Boilermaker birthdays Sunday: July 8
Mike Williams (1950 Football, Center
Don Anderson (1963) Football, Cornerback
Taver Johnson (1972) Football, Assistant coach
Mark Bigonger (1975) Football, Offensive tackle
R'Kes Starling (1978) Football, Cornerback
