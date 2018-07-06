Football

Recruiting

Purdue remains in play for 4-star linebacker - GoldandBlack.com ($) Malik Hall knows Purdue well by now - GoldandBlack.com ($) A new era for basketball recruiting? ADU.com

Basketball

Olympic/Other

Boilermakers born today: July 6

Dennis Pabich (1944) Football, Tight End Ernie Schramayr (1966) Football, Running back, punter Pete Trinidad (1969) Football, Offensive guard Bobby Farmer (1982) Football, Quarterback Preston Numa (1988) Football Defensive tackle Jordan Roos (1993) Football, Offensive lineman

Boilermaker birthdays tomorrow: July 7

John Handy (1949 Football, Fullback Mike Tasso (1955) Football, Offensive tackle Rich Wetendorf (1955) Football, Center Jim Gaffigan (1966) Football, Defensive line Ben Jones (1982) Football, Kicker Zach Heiniger (1989) Football, Linebacker

Boilermaker birthdays Sunday: July 8